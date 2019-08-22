WGU to Offer $800,000 in Back to School Scholarships for Adults

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Governors University (WGU) will award $800,000 in scholarships to busy adults who would like to earn a college degree on a schedule that fits their lives. The Back to School Scholarship is WGU's largest scholarship offering to date.

The Back to School Scholarship is valued at up to $2,000 per student and is open to new students in any of the more than 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs offered at WGU including programs in business, information technology, education, and health professions. New students must apply for the scholarship by Sept. 30, 2019.

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program. Scholarships will be granted based on a candidate's academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations.

"The scholarship changed my life," said Amanda Ogle, a recent WGU scholarship recipient. "It allowed me to get my teaching degree, and inspire my children, current students, and future students to follow their dreams, persevere, and experience the success that comes from determination."

Designed to meet the needs of 21st century students, WGU's competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know, so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying with schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU's degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

To learn more about WGU's Back to School Scholarship, or to apply, visit www.wgu.edu/B2S.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 153,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

