WGU's Business Programs Now Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs

"Western Governors University has shown their commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process," said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale, who will present the Certificate of Accreditation at ACBSP Conference 2018 in Kansas City, Mo., on June 10. "This accreditation is evidence that WGU is committed to providing the highest quality business education for their students."

In 2017, ACBSP announced that WGU was a candidate for accreditation. As part of the process, accreditors evaluated WGU's leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, academic programs, faculty credentials, and educational support. This program-specific accreditation is in addition to the university's regional accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, which was reaffirmed last year.

"This important accreditation further validates the quality of academic programs at WGU and demonstrates our commitment to continuous quality improvement in delivering world-class business education," said Dr. Rashmi Prasad, WGU's Academic Vice President for the College of Business.

Established in 1988, ACBSP is the only organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs. The accreditation focuses on recognizing teaching excellence, determining student learning outcomes, and a continuous improvement model.

WGU's College of Business has more than 35,000 students in all 50 states, and to date has awarded more than 30,000 bachelor's and master's degrees. The nonprofit, online university pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Students complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know so that they can spend more time on what they still need to learn. Designed to meet the needs of busy, working adults, students have 24/7 access to learning resources and receive dedicated one-on-one faculty support.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 97,000 students nationwide and has 108,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

