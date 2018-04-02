WGU's New B.S. in Computer Science Includes Key IT Certifications

In 2015, there were almost 10 times more computing jobs open in the U.S. than qualified computer science graduates. In addition, the demand for computer scientists is projected to grow 19 percent from 2016 to 2026, significantly faster than the average for all occupations. WGU's BSCS will teach graduates to design, develop, and optimize systems, preparing them for opportunities in careers such as computer systems analyst, programmer, AI specialist, software engineer, UX designer, and network architect.

"This new degree program was developed in collaboration with industry and academic experts and will prepare graduates with the knowledge and skills employers are seeking in areas such as logic, architecture and systems, data structures, artificial intelligence, algorithms, and computer theory," said John Balderree, WGU's Vice President of Academic Operations for the College of Information Technology.

Competency-based education (CBE) is a good fit for busy adults because it allows them to study and learn on their schedules and advance as soon as they have mastered course materials. Students can draw on the knowledge and skills they have gained from previous experience and education, moving quickly through material they already know and taking the time they need to learn new material. Students have 24/7 access to their course materials, and faculty members provide one-on-one support. Terms are six months long, and students in the BSCS are charged a flat-rate tuition of $3,190 per term, regardless of the number of courses completed. Many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing their degrees sooner, saving both time and money.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 95,000 students nationwide and has 103,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

