WGU's Teachers College Earns CAEP Accreditation

WGU's programs, which have been accredited by NCATE since 2006, are now accredited by CAEP through 2025. The university maintains regional accreditation from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

"Western Governors University meets high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate," said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. "Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider."

"The news that Western Governors University is now CAEP accredited brings additional validation to an already high performing option for Indiana residents as they select a teacher preparation program. The work to prepare our future teachers is critical for our schools to succeed with our students in state and global initiatives. Knowing too that we experience shortages in math and science teachers, WGU Indiana is a welcome partner for our schools in preparing highly qualified STEM educators for our classrooms. I'm pleased to be able to support WGU Indiana and congratulate Western Governors University on this recognition," said Indiana Association of School Principals Executive Director Todd Bess. In a recent survey of Indiana school superintendents, 91 percent indicated a teacher shortage in their districts.

Established in 2003 with the support of the U.S. Department of Education, WGU's Teachers College prepares teachers for licensure in all 50 states. WGU Indiana's Teachers College has graduated 1,234 students to date.

WGU is a leader in STEM education and a top producer of math and science teachers throughout the nation. The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) ranked WGU's secondary math education program in the nation's top one percent. WGU's Teachers College initial licensure programs are nationally recognized by TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages), NCTM (National Council of Teachers of Mathematics), ACEI (American Association of Childhood Education International), NSTA (National Science Teachers Association), and NCTE (National Council for Teachers of English).

About WGU Indiana



WGU Indiana offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate online degree programs in business, education, information technology and healthcare, including nursing. The nonprofit university's competency-based model allows students to accelerate through coursework.

According to a 2017 Harris Poll, 96 percent of WGU graduates are employed, 89 percent of them in their degree field. According to a 2017 Gallup study, WGU graduates are more likely than graduates from other U.S. universities to have the jobs they want, to feel that WGU was the perfect school for them, and to feel that their education was worth the cost.

WGU Indiana has helped more than 7,151 Hoosiers achieve their dream of completing a college degree. Another 5,598 students are currently enrolled. For information about WGU Indiana's degrees and scholarships, visit wgu.edu/online-degree-programs.

About CAEP

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (www.CAEPnet.org) advances excellence in educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning. CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council (TEAC). Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review that serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement. It is a unified accreditation system intent on raising the performance of all institutions focused on educator preparation. Currently, more than 800 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system, including many previously accredited through former standards.

