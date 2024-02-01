W&H Joins OSAP as a New 2024 Super Sponsor

W&H is proud to announce its support of the Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP) by becoming a Super Sponsor for 2024

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - W&H has been known as the pioneer in sterilization and their goal is to continuously develop state-of-the-art technology and tools that make dental practices' work safer, more efficient, and more patient-friendly. Their recent sponsorship with OSAP further solidifies their mission and commitment to educate, advocate and communicate to the dental community the importance of proper hygiene and sterilization in their practice workflow for the safety and benefit of their staff and their patients. This sponsorship aligns well with W&H as they have been advocating for years the importance of effective infection prevention with the development of their AIMS workflow microsite.

W&H is proud to annuonce its support of the Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP) by becoming a Super Sponsor for 2024. (CNW Group/W&H Impex Inc.)
W&H AIMS Workflow Microsite
Several years ago W&H developed a comprehensive and interactive microsite for Advanced Infection Prevention Management Solutions (AIMS) as a valuable resource for the dental professional community. This workflow offers key steps to successful infection prevention, correct reprocessing and hygiene management. The microsite is continuously updated with the latest findings and key information.

W&H's Lexa & Lexa Plus Sterilizers Recent Recognition

Both of W&H's sterilizers offer a unique feature of using fresh water for every cycle (never recycled water) and closed-door drying which are critical in effective infection prevention. They also both offer high capacity, and fast cycle times for maximum efficiency.

  • The Lexa sterilizer was recently awarded a 2024 Preferred Product in the sterilizer category by Dental Advisor for its outstanding performance and 4.5 star rating by its clinical evaluators.
  • The Lexa Plus sterilizer was recently selected by Dental Products Report as their Top 5 Infection Control Products for 2023 and is the only sterilizer selected for this category.

"We are very excited to become a Super Sponsor in support of OSAP, given our strong reputation in the dental industry for our passion in educating the dental community on the critical importance of proper sterilization and vigorous focus on continued innovation," says Rick Pinero, General Manager for W&H's Dental Equipment Business Unit. "W&H prides itself in developing the highest quality, state-of-the-art technology and solutions such as our sterilizers, and we are proud to join OSAP in their critical mission of dental infection prevention and safety."

About W&H
W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,200 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

