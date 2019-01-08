Whale Picks Announces 6-Figure December Winning Streak

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in early December, the Sports Betting Whale placed dozens of bets across leagues turning a profit of over $100,000. Trusted handicappers at Whale Picks put together a recap and video , outlining their winnings and the wagering strategies they followed resulting in their success.

Below is a breakdown of profits by day:

Dec. 1 : Wagered $5,600 | Cashed Out $20,235

: Wagered | Cashed Out Dec. 2 : Wagered $3,180 | Cashed Out $20,413

: Wagered | Cashed Out Dec. 3 : Wagered $2,500 | Cashed Out $2,990

: Wagered | Cashed Out Dec. 4 : Wagered $3,000 | Cashed Out $3,690

: Wagered | Cashed Out Dec. 5 : Wagered $1,200 | Cashed Out $0

: Wagered | Cashed Out Dec. 6 - 9 , Sat out of action waiting for patterns to form again

, Sat out of action waiting for patterns to form again Dec. 10 : Wagered $7,900 | Cashed Out $51,591

: Wagered | Cashed Out Dec. 11 : Wagered $15,500 | Cashed Out $30,000

"I am famous for my tendency to go on monster winning streaks. When I lose, it's a sign that the patterns haven't yet formed. I go back down to small base amounts and ride out the choppy waves. By continuing to ride out the waves, I always eventually hit my hot streaks," says the Sports Betting Whale.

For The Whale, turning a $100,000 profit is just the beginning. A good winning streak can stretch to a million dollars or more. As patterns continue to form and reach their highest potential, a multimillion-dollar winning streak is not far out of reach.

"It always happens, because patterns form every single sports season. When they do, you'll see me accelerate to big amounts and go on my patented winning streaks. This is the same method I used to make millions from sports betting over the years."

The Whale is more than just a trusted sports handicapper. He puts his money where his mouth is. He bets on the same picks he recommends because he feels certain about winning at the end of the ride. You wouldn't trust a cook that didn't eat his own food, right? Why would you trust a handicapper that doesn't risk his own money?

