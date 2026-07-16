Whale Raises $40M Series C3 Extension, Bringing Total Series C to $100M, to Scale Global Enterprise AI Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Series C now reaching $100 million, Whale, a global enterprise AI company, today announced a $40 million extension as it scales its global enterprise AI deployments. The round was led by CMB International (via an investment fund under CMBI that focus on AI and frontier technology) and SMBC Asia Rising Fund (SARF, the corporate venture capital fund of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation), with participation from Krungsri Finnovate (CVC arm of Krungsri / Bank of Ayudhya, part of MUFG), Singtel Innov8, Hyundai Motor Group, and Charisma Partners. Earlier Series C participants include Bosch Ventures, MTR Lab, MDI Ventures, Gentree Fund, and Linear Capital.

Whale builds the AI Operating System (AIOS) for enterprise operations, connecting digital and real-world workflows through its proprietary Business World Model (BWM) — an AI model designed to interpret signals from cameras, sensors, and audio the way large language models process text. Headquartered in Singapore, with a growing base in North America, Whale leads enterprise AI adoption across Asia-Pacific — including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and beyond. The company serves more than 1,600 enterprises in 45+ countries across retail, automotive, F&B, manufacturing, financial services, and more. Managing 600,000+ edge AI nodes globally, its solutions help businesses tackle challenges from compliance auditing and service quality to operational efficiency.

Whale Scales Global AI Deployments

This Series C3 extends Whale's reach across North America and APAC, with MENA and Europe on the horizon. "This new funding isn't about starting from scratch. It's about advancing what we've built here," said Jerry Ye, Founder and CEO of Whale. "We're scaling our teams globally, deepening enterprise partnerships, and expanding our platform integrations with local infrastructure. Enterprises across regions are grappling with rising operational costs, and the urgent need to turn unstructured operational data into decision-ready intelligence, and we're already delivering that today."

Strategic investors see the same inflection point. "We have witnessed retail digitization undergo a fundamental shift, from tool integration to AI-native operations, and see the AI-driven efficiency trend as irreversible," said Zheng Xiang, VP of Charisma Partners. "Whale's perception-cognition-execution loop reshapes the operational foundation for enterprises, and we believe Whale is poised to lead the next generation of enterprise AI infrastructure."

The AI Operating System: Unifying Enterprise Operations at Scale

Enterprises don't need more software; they need an operating system that connects online data with physical environments — turning every store, showroom, and facility into an intelligent, responsive operation. Whale's flagship vision and voice products are the primary entry points for operational transformation. SpaceSight converts cameras and IoT sensors across stores, showrooms, and commercial facilities into real-time intelligence, measuring foot traffic, dwell time, engagement, and operational compliance, so businesses can optimize performance without adding headcount. Echo analyzes frontline sales conversations to identify what top performers do differently, turning those insights into scalable coaching programs that address the high-turnover challenge facing businesses today.

Both are powered by the BWM, giving enterprises a continuously updated model of how their operations run and generating direct, executable actions at scale. SpaceSight and Echo feed into the rest of Whale's platform — Lume for AI-powered content distribution, Alivia for workflow automation and intelligent agents, Harbor for knowledge management and compliance, and Novus for AI infrastructure and governance — together forming a full-stack AI OS for enterprise operations.

"Whale's ability to unlock and structure data from physical environments — enabling enterprises to turn real-world activities into actionable intelligence — is particularly compelling. By combining Whale's technology with SMBC Group's global client network and industry expertise, we look forward to delivering value across industries and regions," said Mayoran Rajendra, Managing Director and Head of AI Transformation Office, SMBC Group.

Strategic Investors Back Whale's Global Scale-Up

Across financial services, telecommunications, automotive, and multinational commerce, investors are drawn by the same thesis: a proprietary AI foundation seven years in the making.

For CMBI, Whale's AI deployments across Asia-Pacific and its growing global commercial traction made the decision clear. "Whale has built a strong technology foundation with a clear direction in enterprise AI, and Jerry and his team have demonstrated the ability to execute across complex, real-world deployments, which is rare at this scale," said Dr. Zhang Guoyong, General Manager of the Private Equity Investment Management Department, CMBI. "We see long-term potential in their approach and are pleased to support their next phase of growth."

That execution resonates regionally. Krungsri Finnovate identified a strategic match between Whale's end-to-end AI and its own ASEAN networks. "Whale is one of the few players with native, enterprise-grade AI capable of powering a full-suite, omnichannel product across the entire customer journey — and that capability is exactly why we chose to invest through Finnoventure Private Equity Trust I. With Krungsri's strong footprint in Thailand and ASEAN, and MUFG's global network behind us, we're well placed to support Whale's expansion across the region." said Palida Artispong, Acting Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Growth and Investor Relations, Krungsri Finnovate.

Hyundai Motor Group zeroed in on a different dimension: the ability to move AI beyond software and into actual business results. "We are excited to support Whale as it scales an enterprise AI platform that goes beyond software enablement to address real-world business operations — translating innovation into tangible business impact for customers across sales, marketing, service, and customer engagement," said Keith Noh, VP and Head of ZER01NE, Hyundai Motor Group. "As Whale deepens its presence across key global markets, we look forward to partnering with the team on its next phase of growth."

The confidence extends to Whale's earliest backers. Linear Capital has followed Jerry and the team from the beginning, and sees the momentum compounding. "We've watched Jerry and the Whale team continuously embed AI capabilities deeply into enterprise products, and their ability to evolve alongside AI has produced rapid growth in both product strength and global reach. As one of Whale's earliest investors, Linear Capital looks forward to seeing Whale emerge as a global leader in enterprise AI," said Zheng Can, Managing Director, Linear Capital.

About Whale

Whale is an enterprise AI company building the AI Operating System for enterprise operations. Its platform — SpaceSight (physical space intelligence), Echo (voice and audio intelligence), Lume (content distribution), Alivia (intelligent agent and workflow execution), Harbor (knowledge management and compliance), and Novus (AI infrastructure and governance) — is built on Whale's proprietary Business World Model (BWM), an AI model designed for physical environments the way large language models were designed for text. Together, these products deliver a complete intelligence loop from physical sensing to autonomous execution across retail, automotive, F&B, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and fashion and apparel.

AI to Power Enterprise Operations | meetwhale.ai

SOURCE Whale