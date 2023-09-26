Wham-O Celebrates 75th Anniversary Milestone at New York Toy Fair

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wham-O, the iconic toy company that has been igniting imaginations and creating lifelong memories for generations of children and families, is thrilled to announce its 75th Anniversary celebration at the prestigious New York Toy Fair. This momentous occasion marks three-quarters of a century of innovation, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Since its founding in 1948, Wham-O has been a beloved and pioneering force in the world of play. From classics like the Frisbee and the Hula Hoop to contemporary favorites like the Slip 'N Slide and the Super Ball, Wham-O has consistently delivered products that inspire active play and foster lasting connections.

The New York Toy Fair, taking place at Jacob K. Javits Center from September 30th- October 3rd will serve as the perfect backdrop for Wham-O to showcase its enduring commitment to creativity and excitement. Visitors to the Wham-O booth #3237 can expect a nostalgic journey through the company's rich history, as well as a glimpse into its exciting future.

"We are immensely proud to reach this incredible 75th Anniversary milestone," said Todd Richards, President at Wham-O. "For 75 years, Wham-O has been synonymous with fun, laughter, and cherished memories. Our legacy is a testament to the power of play and bringing joy to people of all ages. We're eager to return to New York and thrilled to celebrate our 75th Anniversary alongside the finest in the industry. Wham-O's legacy is not just about products; it's about celebrating the power of play, creating connections, memories, and demonstrating our commitment to the industry."

Wham-O invites all attendees, media, and toy enthusiasts to visit the Wham-O booth, #3237 and be a part of this historic event. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of play, innovation, and nostalgia at the New York Toy Fair.

