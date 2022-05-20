Wharton Executive Education Launches Two New CxO Leadership Programs for C-Suite Executives Driving Digital Transformation for Growth

New 9-12-month programs, presented with Emeritus, are designed for senior working professionals across all industries seeking executive strategy and leadership skills, with participants receiving a Wharton Executive Education certificate and credits towards Wharton Alumni Network application

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has partnered with Emeritus , the global leader in making world-class education accessible and affordable, to launch two new programs for senior executives: the Digital Transformation for CxOs Program and the Global CxO Program. Both programs are 9-12-month learning journeys that feature a faculty of esteemed thought leaders, industry guest speakers, immersive online modules, and a choice of electives. Participants will also explore real-world case studies and work on exercises designed to apply their program insights in their roles and organizations.

Emeritus logo (PRNewsfoto/Emeritus)

Leaders across all C-Suite functions are encouraged to apply, including current and those aspiring to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and similar roles.

Each program concludes with a two-day on-campus networking and graduation event. Executives who complete the program will receive a Wharton Executive Education digital certificate, which also provides one credit towards the six required to complete Wharton's esteemed General Management Program, and puts learners on a pathway to apply for the Wharton Alumni Network. Both new CxO programs are currently enrolling for a June 2022 start.

The Digital Transformation for CxOs Program

According to a recent report , 89% of companies say that digital transformation is currently a priority. For it to succeed, leadership must extend beyond the technology function to ensure that all verticals throughout the organization are aligned to embrace new initiatives. The Wharton Executive Education Digital Transformation for CxOs Program is specifically designed to address this shift.

"Digital transformation is increasingly critical for the success of any organization, and harnessing its potential goes far beyond the chief technology officer's purview. CxOs across functions are now expected to be involved in leveraging emerging technologies to generate new value propositions while influencing their teams and internal stakeholders to embrace new initiatives. We at Wharton Executive Education are delighted to offer this comprehensive program to help C-suite leaders forge growth-led digital strategies and build innovative digital solutions to sustain transformation," says Rahul Kapoor, academic director of the Digital Transformation for CxOs Program; David W. Hauck Professor; and professor of management at the Wharton School.

"As a key member of the C-suite, those who choose to invest in their development can stay ahead of digital disruptions and ensure that their organization remains competitive. We at Emeritus are excited to collaborate with Wharton Executive Education in helping senior professionals build a perspective on the future," says Lisa Rohrer, president of university partnerships at Emeritus.

The Digital Transformation for CxOs Program is priced at US$20,000, which includes teaching fees, all academic material, and access to online coursework. The program starts on June 21, 2022, and is now open to learners around the world, for enrollment through Emeritus. For more information about the program, visit https://online-execed.wharton.upenn.edu/digital-transformation-for-cxo-program.

The Global CxO Program

According to McKinsey & Co., 83% of global leaders feel unprepared for their new roles. Today's globally connected world demands new leadership skills with an unconventional approach to business. Expanded global C-suite responsibilities require an increased focus on the customer experience and an eye for disruption and innovation in any function. The Wharton Executive Education Global CxO Program is specifically designed to cater to this growing need.

"Organizations across the world are undergoing massive changes in the way they function and conduct business. This paradigm shift has necessitated the need for CxOs who can effectively grasp the changing dynamics of the business landscape and strategize for success. The Global CxO Program from Wharton Executive Education has been designed to help senior executives sharpen their skills to lead in the evolving business environment," says Emilie R. Feldman, academic director for the Global CxO Program and professor of management at the Wharton School.

"This program will help global C-suite executives effectively lead strategy in their organizations and drive their functions toward success. We at Emeritus are excited to collaborate with Wharton Executive Education in helping senior leaders accelerate their impact," says Lisa Rohrer, president of university partnerships at Emeritus.

The Global CxO Program is priced at US$20,000, including teaching fees, all academic material, and access to online coursework. The program starts on June 23, 2022, and is now open to learners around the world, for enrollment through Emeritus. For more information about the program, visit https://online-execed.wharton.upenn.edu/global-cxo-program.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year, 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 100,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 60 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.Emeritus.org .

