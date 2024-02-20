Wharton Online and Wall Street Prep Expand Collaboration

Certificate Programs in Real Estate, Buy-Side Investing, and FP&A Open for May 2024 Enrollment

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Prep, the world's leading financial training firm, and Wharton Online announced today the expansion of their collaboration with the launch of three online certificate programs for some of the most competitive and demanding careers in finance:

Real Estate Investing and Analysis Certificate Program Buy-Side Investing Certificate Program Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Certificate Program

Wall Street Prep and Wharton Online expand their partnership by launching three new online certificate programs. Post this

The three new certificates combine the hands-on training that Wall Street Prep delivers to the world's leading investment firms with lessons from Wharton's globally recognized finance faculty. The new certificates follow the Private Equity Certificate Program launched jointly in 2023.

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Wall Street Prep with the launch of three new programs," said David Musto, faculty director of the Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. "This collaboration is unique because it presents learners with an understanding of both the how and why of the job. It's what employers are looking for from their talent: strong technical and modeling skills combined with the ability to see the big picture as a finance professional."

Each certificate program follows an eight-week, intensive, self-paced online format, coupled with live instruction from senior Wharton and Wall Street Prep faculty during weekly office hours, one-on-one tutoring sessions, and access to local study groups. Upon completion of the certificate program, learners receive a shareable digital certificate from Wharton Online and Wall Street Prep.

Across all three new programs, students access in-person and virtual networking events and learn directly from leading practitioners, employers, and public figures on current market trends and best practices shaping the industry.

"This collaboration offers a disruptive vision for modern learning," said Matan Feldman, chief executive at Wall Street Prep. "Students access incredible depth of learning from Wharton's top faculty, Wall Street Prep's trainers, and industry leaders in an online format. At the same time, they enhance their resume for a very competitive career track and build an active network with fellow students, faculty, and industry practitioners."

For employers, the certificate programs provide a flexible format to accelerate desk readiness and upskill high-potential employees, particularly in high-stakes roles in finance.

Enrollment opens February 20, 2024, for all three certificate programs, and online classes start May 13. For more information on the certificate collaboration between Wall Street Prep and Wharton Online and to enroll, visit our website.

About the Real Estate Investing and Analysis Certificate Program

This program is designed for current and aspiring institutional real estate investment professionals, family offices, private investors, developers, operators, consultants, advisors, and others serving the institutional real estate industry.

Over the course of eight weeks, participants learn how to apply an institutional lens on real estate investments and perform rigorous real estate investment modeling and analysis. The program covers the concepts and practical technical methods investment professionals deploy in both evaluating and executing real estate transactions.

The program is delivered in a weekly, digestible online format that students complete at their own pace, along with opportunities to meet and network with fellow students, recruiters, and industry leaders both virtually and in person.

Learn More: Real Estate Investing and Analysis Certificate Program

About the Buy-Side Investing Certificate Program

Participants in the Buy-Side Investing Certificate Program will learn investing fundamentals, competitive analysis, and strategy from Wharton Online's world-class faculty, followed by practical investing frameworks and technical skills from Wall Street Prep and the world's top hedge fund investment managers.

"By bridging investing concepts to practical frameworks deployed at the world's most innovative investment funds, this certificate program gives aspiring investment professionals a way to gain skills traditionally accessible only through mentorship once already on the job," said Brett Caughran, program director for the Buy-Side Investing Certificate Program. "This topical relevance is also where many of the legacy designations for the investment profession fall short of what both learners and employers actually want."

Learn More: Buy-Side Investing Certificate Program

About the FP&A Certificate Program

The FP&A Certificate Program is an eight-week program designed for current and aspiring FP&A professionals, covering the various tools required to be successful in the FP&A role—including financial modeling, forecasting techniques, and data analysis; reporting and financial storytelling; and the less tangible but in many ways more important skills of business partnering, challenging the status quo, and cross-functional relationship building.

"One of the most exciting innovations within the finance function has been the rise of the FP&A team, a distinct and massively important group across both small and large corporations," said Christian Wattig, FP&A Certificate Program director at Wall Street Prep. "Being a good accountant or even a good modeler is no longer sufficient—the role requires a holistic understanding of the various gears that make a company run."

Learn More: FP&A Certificate Program

About Wall Street Prep

Established in 2004 by investment bankers, Wall Street Prep is the leading provider of corporate training to the world's most recognized private equity firms, investment banks, and financial institutions. Trusted by thousands of students and finance professionals, the instructor-led and online training programs help students bridge the gap between academia and practical, real-world skills needed to succeed on the job. Programs currently serve 130+ blue-chip corporates, 125+ universities, and 12,000+ individual learners. Since its founding, Wall Street Prep has helped over 300,000 finance professionals build critical job skills.

About Wharton Online

Wharton Online, the Wharton School's digital learning platform, makes high-quality business education available to learners anytime and anywhere. From certificate programs that issue Continuing Education Units to specializations across a variety of business and management topics, Wharton Online's offerings equip learners to advance their careers. And with 100,000 certificate-earning learners and more than 1 million total learners who have accessed courses, Wharton Online boasts an impressive network of business leaders around the globe.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs, and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton's Global Youth Program. More than 105,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

CONTACT:

Jon Bain

[email protected]

SOURCE Wall Street Prep