WHARTON ONLINE LAUNCHES BEST-IN-CLASS AI FOR DECISION MAKING CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, has collaborated with Wharton Online, the Wharton School's digital learning platform, for a world-class AI certificate program. The AI for Decision-Making program is designed to enable learners to achieve a competitive edge in emerging business technologies and to deliver a comprehensive understanding of AI, big data, and machine learning. The program also encapsulates the strategies for implementing these technologies across different business functions, such as marketing, finance, and HR. It is best suited for C-suite executives and senior leaders looking to use AI for business strategy, senior managers who lead teams and AI-driven projects, business heads looking to explore and implement AI opportunities, mid-career professionals looking to upskill with in-demand AI technologies, and professionals interested in overall application of AI in business.

The program starts with an orientation providing an overall view of the curriculum, followed by the fundamentals of big data, machine learning, and AI, teaching learners how to handle and interpret big data. It includes sessions on deep learning methods, along with their accuracy and limitations. Learners will understand the various ways AI can be put to use in an enterprise setting and the tools that are available to overcome barriers.

Speaking on the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Artificial Intelligence has impacted business in a variety of ways and many of us interact with AI on a daily basis. AI continues to disrupt business processes positively and the outcomes have been unprecedented. From young professionals to senior leaders, the importance of AI in boosting the business market and improving efficiency cannot be overlooked. Professionals across levels are curious and enthusiastic about the entire process. In line with the current demand, we aim to provide the best quality upskilling and help learners build a competitive edge with AI skills. We are happy to collaborate with Wharton Online to offer the AI for Decision Making program, providing a holistic view of AI and its impact on business across verticals."

Speaking on the collaboration, Kartik Hosanagar, Professor of Marketing, the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, said, "AI has immense potential to transform the way companies conduct business. While AI is still a relatively novel concept, it has managed to make a place for itself in multiple business applications across finance, human resources, marketing, and more. An understanding of AI will enable learners to make more data-driven decisions. We are pleased to have collaborated with Simplilearn to curate this industry-focused program on artificial intelligence to enable professionals to better understand AI and its role in driving business transformation."

Benefits of the Artificial Intelligence Program

The AI for the Marketing World module will provide insights on how AI-powered applications can augment the customer journey and extend the customer life cycle. It will help analyze consumer habits and maximize the potential of target marketing.

The AI for the Finance Domain module focuses on how AI is instrumental in the world of finance in mitigating fraud and understanding its role in financial risk management.

The AI for Human Resource Management module provides an understanding of the application of AI and ML to the various HR functions. It includes insight on the use of emerging technologies in managing employee life cycle and utilizing data to make informed predictions.

The AI-Driven Transformation: Economics and Governance module focuses on AI strategies that can be leveraged for competitive advantage. Learners will understand how to build effective AI governance algorithms and their effect on businesses. It will also help in exploring the role of AI in change management and the risks associated with AI processes.

