What $50,000 Can Do For Veterans Experiencing Homelessness in Colorado

Veterans Community Project receives $50,000 donation to celebrate tiny home Village's first year serving local Veterans

LONGMONT, Colo., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Community Project (VCP), a nonprofit organization on a mission to fix Veteran homelessness, today announced a $50,000 donation from Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.), bringing its total support of VCP to $550,000 since 2024. The gift comes as VCP marks the one-year anniversary of its Village of 26 transitional tiny homes in Longmont, Colorado, which has quickly become a lifeline for Veterans in need across the greater Denver area working to secure safe housing and rebuild their independence.

"This past year has continued to show what's possible when Veterans are given something many of us take for granted—privacy, dignity, and a door they can close," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Director for VCP of Longmont. "But it's the support behind that door—case management, trust, and community—that really changes lives. Partnerships like this allow us to reach more Veterans and stay with them every step of the way."

On any given night, nearly 1,000 Veterans in Colorado are without stable housing—a reminder that the need remains urgent. Support from corporate partners like PMI U.S. helps ensure organizations on the front lines can continue providing safe housing, case management, and wraparound services Veterans need to truly move forward.

"Supporting Veterans Community Project is part of our long-term commitment to backing solutions that meet the needs of U.S service members, Veterans, and their families," said Lisa Rechsteiner, Senior Manager, Civil Society of PMI U.S. "We've seen the impact in Longmont firsthand: Veterans find stability, rebuild their lives, and reconnect with their communities. We're proud to continue supporting that progress."

Since breaking ground on the Longmont Village in 2020, VCP has served 873 Veterans in the community with housing and outreach programs. VCP's Longmont Village has expanded access to transitional housing and support services for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness, offering a proven model that combines housing with individualized care and community integration.

About Veterans Community Project (VCP)

Founded in 2016, Kansas City-based Veterans Community Project is a platinum-rated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to fix Veteran homelessness. Its approach centers on building Villages of transitional tiny homes with on-site case management support. Since welcoming its first Veteran residents in 2018, this model has demonstrated an 85% success rate nationally in helping Veterans achieve sustainable permanent housing. Today, the organization has locations in Dallas, TX; Glendale, AZ; Kansas City, MO; Longmont, CO; Milwaukee, WI; Sioux Falls, SD; and St. Louis, MO. Learn more at vcp.org.

SOURCE Veterans Community Project