What are Major Vendors in the Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market? Technavio Answers all your Questions

According to the latest report by Technavio, the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market size is expected to grow by USD 2.59 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2022-2026:Scope

The automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

ALOIS KOBER GmbH, ADD Industry Zhejiang Corp. Ltd., ANAND Group, Arnott LLC, Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., Dorman Products Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., ITT Inc., KYB Corp., MAPCO Autotechnik GmbH, MEYLE AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roberto Nuti spa, SUSPA GmbH, Taylor Devices Inc., Tein Inc., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers automotive aftermarket shock absorbers such as Non-Gas Pressurized Type, Gas pressurized Type, and High Functional Type base.

ITT Inc. - The company offers automotive aftermarket shock absorbers such as Sentinel 1, which is used in automatic storage and retrieval systems, warehousing, overhead cranes, and amusement rides.

KYB Corp. - The company offers automotive aftermarket shock absorbers such as Excel G, Gas A Just, Premium, Tena Force , Skorcheds, New SR special, and Ultra SR.

MEYLE AG - The company offers automotive aftermarket shock absorbers such as coil springs and strut mounts.

Robert Bosch GmbH - The company offers automotive aftermarket shock absorbers such as the Omega module, which is used for preventing damage during uncontrolled movement.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the recent developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2022-2026:Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market within the global auto components market. The global auto parts and equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, luxurious vehicles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Vehicle type

Passenger vehicles



Commercial vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market vendors

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALOIS KOBER GmbH, ADD Industry Zhejiang Corp. Ltd., ANAND Group, Arnott LLC, Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., Dorman Products Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., ITT Inc., KYB Corp., MAPCO Autotechnik GmbH, MEYLE AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roberto Nuti spa, SUSPA GmbH, Taylor Devices Inc., Tein Inc., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADD Industry Zhejiang Corp. Ltd.

10.4 Hitachi Ltd.

10.5 ITT Inc.

10.6 KYB Corp.

10.7 MEYLE AG

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.9 Roberto Nuti spa

10.10 Tenneco Inc.

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

