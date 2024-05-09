What Are the Consequences of Driving Without Insurance? | Criminal Defense Attorney, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic crimes are serious matters, and when you receive a traffic penalty while driving without auto insurance, the consequences can be harsh. While it's easy to forget to make a monthly payment or misplace your insurance card, driving without proof of insurance is much more serious than you might think. Jonathan W. McConnell, our founding criminal defense attorney in Wichita at the McConnell Law Firm, has years of experience helping clients move forward after traffic violations and is detailing everything you need to know about driving uninsured. Keep reading to learn more!

Is Car Insurance Required in Kansas?

Did you know that auto insurance is required in Kansas? Not only is car insurance required for all vehicles, but failure to provide proof of insurance when pulled over is considered a misdemeanor criminal offense within the state. Failing to provide proof of insurance will result in citations, fines ranging between $300 and $1,000, up to six months of jail time, potential license suspension, and higher insurance rates in the future. Additionally, drivers facing certain traffic offenses may be required to maintain an SR-22 filing for twelve months, also known as a Certificate of Financial Responsibility (COFR), verifying you meet the minimum coverage requirements for the state.

"You are legally required to have proof of insurance with you at all times while driving in the state of Kansas," said Jonathan W. McConnell, founding criminal defense attorney in Wichita at the McConnell Law Firm. "Sometimes, officers may allow you to call your insurance company to verify your proof of insurance if you do not have it readily available; however, that's not a requirement, so it's important to always keep a record of your insurance in your vehicle at all times."

The More You Know: If you don't drive a vehicle, you still must carry insurance on it. Even if your vehicle consistently sits in your driveway, you may still get cited for not having proof of insurance!

What Happens if I'm in an Accident?

Kansas has a "No Pay, No Play" law, also known as SB 136, which limits the compensation you can receive if you've been in an auto accident but are uninsured. Should the accident be the fault of another driver, their insurance company may only be required to reimburse you for property damage and the cost of medical bills; because you carry no insurance, you may not be entitled to additional compensation for damages like pain and suffering.

"If you get into a car accident without insurance, and it is determined to be your fault, you are subject to civil suits being filed against you for the amount of damages for the other party," said McConnell. "If you are facing charges of driving without insurance, contact a defense attorney immediately, as they may be able to help negotiate your driving penalty, reduce the impact on your driving record, win your driving privileges back, and positively impact the long-term costs of your insurance."

Have You Been Accused?

If you need assistance navigating a recent traffic case, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting one of our criminal defense attorneys in Wichita about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

