What Are The Most Common Causes of Pedestrian Accidents?...

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The statistics on pedestrian accidents are startling. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 6,500 pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents in 2020. That's about one pedestrian killed every 81 minutes. One in every six people who died in crashes in 2020 were pedestrians. Distracted driving, alcohol and speeding all contribute to pedestrian accidents, which occur mostly in urban areas and at night.

Attorney Kevan Montoya recognizes, "We are all pedestrians at some point throughout the day, making us all vulnerable to the carelessness of others and the specific dangers faced by pedestrians."

Drivers Lose Focus and Cause Pedestrian Accidents

Distracted driving accounts for a significant number of pedestrian injuries and deaths. Drivers are distracted when using their cellphones or GPS, adjusting the radio or air conditioning inside the car or tending to children in the backseat. When a driver's focus is not on the road, they put the pedestrians around them at risk. Similarly, when pedestrians are busy looking down at their cell phones, they are likely not paying attention to the traffic around them and are more likely to be hit.

Alcohol is another factor that is as dangerous to the pedestrian as to the driver. An estimated 30 percent of pedestrians killed in crashes in 2020 had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 percent or higher, and 16 percent of fatal pedestrian crashes involved a driver with a BAC of .08 percent or higher. Speeding is also a major cause of pedestrian accidents and is more likely to result in serious injury or death.

What to Do if You Are Injured in a Pedestrian Accident

If you were injured or your loved one was killed in a pedestrian accident, you may be entitled to recover damages from the at-fault driver. Some of the damages that can be awarded include:

Medical expenses for emergency room visits, surgeries, doctor bills, physical therapy and medical equipment

Loss of income as a result of being unable to work while injured or healing

Pain and suffering that occurs as a result of the accident, including emotional and psychological trauma, physical scarring and disfigurement and diminished quality of life

Damages related to the wrongful death of a loved one.

