What Are You Doing to Protect Your Vehicle from Theft? "The Club" Offers Visible Deterrence Against Theft and Attempted Theft

SHARON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Club" Steering Wheel Lock is a visible deterrent, locked across a steering wheel to help prevent auto theft. It's bright color and placement across the steering wheel warns would-be thieves that the vehicle is protected, and may prompt them to move on to an easier target before even trying to break in. That can save the owner the damage that a would-be theft could have caused an attempt to steal the vehicle. Nearly 3,000 vehicles are stolen each day in the United States.

Shown in its original, bright red color, "The Club" is secured across the steering wheel. A steering wheel lock that's easy to use and highly visible, "The Club" warns a would-be thief that this vehicle is protected. This can prompt them onto an easier target. With no false alarms, "The Club" is made of tempered steel and tough to defeat. "The Club" deters vehicle theft and is available in different colors and styles. Just like the original "The Club", this LX version is easy to use and highly visible. The LX version comes in red, blue and silver clear with a high polished chrome lock. The keys are laser cut to prevent duplication. With a modern look and high gloss finish, this model is considered a universal fit for many vehicles. Locked across a steering wheel, it warns a would-be thief to move on to an easier target - this vehicle is protected by "The Club LX"!

Vehicle theft is costly to the owner in both the vehicle loss and the inconveniences: filing police reports, working with insurance claims, and living without a vehicle. Transportation to work, to school, for yourself and family members all change when a vehicle is unavailable. Protecting vehicles from auto theft with "The Club" is a first line of defense. "The Club" comes with a guarantee if your car is stolen, that can reimburse the insurance deductible up to specific amounts, based on the model used, for the first year you own your "The Club" (specifics available online at http://store.winner-intl.com/steering-wheel-locks-c103.aspx).

"We specialize in mechanical products when it comes to vehicle security," said Jerry Trontel, President of the makers of "The Club," Winner International. "We all need to protect our property, and that certainly includes our vehicles. The disruption of your life is additional stress on top of all the costs that come along with being the victim of auto theft. A product that is simple to use is more likely to be used. Its high visibility alerts a thief before they break-in, and the tempered steel used in the product makes it tough to defeat and remove from the steering wheel. There is no alarm involved so the user is not depending on someone else to intervene if an alarm goes off. We prefer simple, mechanical security," added Trontel.

Vehicle theft hot spots are currently Albuquerque, NM; Anchorage, AK; Pueblo, CO; Redding, CA; St Joseph, MO; Bakersfield, CA; Modesto, CA; Stockton-Lodi, CA; Yuba City, CA; and Springfield, MO, according to NICB's 2017 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report. Theft has a history of being conducted for joy-riding, for supplying chop-shops with parts, and for exports.

There are a number of practical tips to help prevent vehicles from being stolen. In addition to never leaving your keys in the ignition, make sure your lock your vehicle. Don't leave a spare key in an obvious place, park in well-lit areas and public spaces. Of course, adding the extra security of the highly visible "The Club" adds a layer of protection by alerting the thief ahead of time to move on to an easier target.

"The Club" branded products are under the umbrella of Winner International, Inc., a company best known for its steering wheel lock, "The Club". Incorporated in 1986 to address auto theft, Winner International carries over 100 products to provide for your safety and security needs, by empowering the user to take personal responsibility for crime prevention. The line includes products for vehicles, trailers, outdoor equipment, recreational equipment, commercial equipment, personal protection and home security. "Who is protecting you and your property? Sometimes the answer is: only you. Our products are designed to help with that," stated Trontel.

"The Club" steering wheel locks can be found at general and automotive retailers, online at http://store.winner-intl.com/steering-wheel-locks-c103.aspx or by calling 1-800-527-3345.

