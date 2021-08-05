What ARM, Intel, AMD Earnings Reports Aren't Saying

For example, while Intel and AMD continue to show increases in sales to public cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Aliyun, and Google Cloud, what is missing from that landscape is the impact of in-house designed accelerators and processors, like AWS's Graviton, which are consuming the sales those suppliers could have had. Liftr's data provides the underlying numbers impacting Intel, AMD, ARM and other leading supply chain companies.

Also, while it is no surprise that deployments trail announcements, these delays may last longer than most believe. Liftr's data shows delays in deployments of new chips as well as new regions which can sometimes last over a year. Learning the objective, quantifiable reality from a company like Liftr Insights is valuable for TMT investors. Liftr Insights identifies what hyperscale components have been deployed and are for sale, compared to announcements and subjective resources.

"Our clients value the early signals they see in our data—often within days of actual activity," says Schadt. "Our timely data makes waiting months for earnings reports seem like a lifetime for investors seeking an edge."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates market intelligence to portfolio managers and research analysts as well as supply chain customers. Among the data obtained are configurations, components, deployment geo and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS and Google

Among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Google Cloud, as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Technology investors can easily ingest this timely, standardized and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap.

