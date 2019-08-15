What Chicagoland Homeowners Need to Know About the Freon Phaseout

"R-22, or freon as most of us know it, has been the main refrigerant in major HVAC systems for decades although units that depend on the chemical haven't actually been manufactured since 2010," said Justin Carrol, president of Perfect Home Services. "As freon supplies begin to dwindle, increase in price and eventually run out, we want all Chicagoland residents to be prepared and well-informed of their options."

Carrol and the Perfect Home Services team says there are three basic options for homeowners:

Keep and maintain your current system – If the current air conditioner was manufactured after January 1, 2010 , simply continue to maintain the system with twice-a-year professional checkups. If it was made prior to that date and still running smoothly, more use may be enjoyed, but freon recharges will become increasingly expensive over time until they are completely unavailable. Retrofit your current system – Various, non-ozone depleting alternatives such as R-410A, also known as Puron, and Freon MO99 exist in lieu of R22. If applicable, a retrofit with these refrigerants may help your system continue to run smoothly and be energy efficient. Homeowners are advised to check their system warranty and consult with a professional before solely depending on this option as it could be quite costly and the money may be more wisely spent on a new system. Replace the old system – If the freon-using system is beyond repair or getting expensive to maintain, new systems which comply with EPA regulations and have ozone-safe refrigerants are readily available. Affordable financing options for these new systems are also widely available, which help make early upgrades more attractive.

"This change signals a big win for the environment, but we realize it can present a challenge to unprepared homeowners," Carrol said. "We want to help all of our neighbors understand exactly what this phaseout means for them and what their options are so they can plan ahead."

For more information on maintaining or replacing the HVAC unit in your Chicago-area residence, call Perfect Home Services at 630-394-3332 or visit https://www.perfecthomeservices.com/.

About Perfect Home Services

Perfect Home Services has been serving all of Chicago's suburbs with the best heating, cooling, and plumbing services since 1992. When you choose Perfect Home Services, you know your home or commercial comfort needs are taken care of. Call us today. For more information, visit www.perfecthomeservices.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Perfect Home Services