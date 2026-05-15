MALIBU, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier consumer packaged goods publicists in the U.S., Consumer Product Events (CPE), announces their top product picks for Summer 2026.

Dental Fresh - These peanut butter-flavored dental sticks make oral hygiene easy during busy summer schedules, helping control plaque, tartar, and odor-causing bacteria while the grooved design helps clean teeth.

What Cool People Are Packing This Summer: Consumer Product Event’s 2026 Product Edit

Alyson Brodsky | [email protected]

Eeze Natural Health - Created by a former flight attendant, Travel-eeze is formulated with gentle natural ingredients to help support regularity without harsh effects.

Elizabeth Hall | [email protected]

FUR4 - has become one of our favorite warm-weather pet-care upgrades because it tackles shedding without harsh metal teeth, using four rows of carbon fiber deShedding edges to gently reach problem areas and reduce shedding by up to 95%.

Alyson Brodsky | [email protected]

Mariani - Summer is peak fruit season, but dried fruit is the unsung hero of summer snacking because it travels without bruising or mess. That's why I love Mariani, a heritage brand doing it right for over 120 years, with grab-and-go snacks perfect for beach days, road trips, and carry-ons.

Monica Powers | [email protected]

Nuzest - Good Green Vitality packs 75+ premium vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and superfoods into a single scoop that mixes into water in seconds. Their TSA-friendly travel sachets make it easy to stay consistent on the go.

Monique Bolland | [email protected]

Pecan Nation - Pecan Nation's All Mix'd Up Protein Mix is the perfect summer snack, made with sweet-and-salty natural ingredients, fresh pecans, and 8g of protein per serving. It's an easy way to stay fueled without feeling like you're eating bland health food.

Alexis Green | [email protected]

ProtectOne - I met the Hungarian founder of Tickless® at CES and learned that ultrasonic pulses, imperceptible to pets and people, can disrupt ticks and fleas. Why use pesticides when this technology exists in stores like PetSmart and Menards?

Melinda Bercsényi | [email protected]

RE:INVENT YOUR LIFE! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? - is a heartfelt and practical guide to reinvention, resilience, and rebuilding your life at any age — the perfect summer reset read for anyone ready to embrace their next chapter with hope and purpose.

Kathi Sharpe-Ross | [email protected]

Thriae - Founded by Turkish-American Mel Bazarian, the brand's beautifully crafted Turkish towels are lightweight, quick-drying, and ethically sourced.

Melissa Bazarian | [email protected]

USANA Health Sciences - USANA Health Sciences' GLOW is designed to support collagen production, skin clarity, and protection against environmental stress and oxidative photoaging. Its ingredients include Damasty® by the Robertet Group in France, featuring Bioactive Melon SOD, rose extract, and Acerola Cherry Vitamin C.

Stephen Kostrencich | [email protected]

US Ghost Adventures - US Ghost Adventures' Sinister Speaker V2 stands out as a compact "spirit box" Bluetooth speaker and radio for paranormal trips and ghost-hunting, aligning with the idea of Summerween, where summer includes ghosts, spooky playlists, and campfire stories under string lights.

Kelli Bloomquist | [email protected]

Zomee - is helping moms stay comfortable during the hottest months of the year with innovative breastfeeding support products. The Zomee Warming and Cooling Lactation Massager combines soothing warmth, cooling, and massage stimulation to support milk flow and pumping comfort, while the Mother's Nature™ W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump offers discreet, on-the-go convenience with warming technology designed to mimic a baby's natural nursing rhythm.

Kelly Kaufman | [email protected]

Media Contact for Consumer Product Events (each product representative listed to contact directly)

Trinity Ondek, [email protected]

310.317.154

About Consumer Product Events was established in 2009 as a "do it yourself" matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them.

SOURCE Consumer Product Events