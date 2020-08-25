What Debut Author Addison J. Chapple Gets Right About Somalia

Somalia has been thrown into the spotlight, with the U.S. presidential race underway. The first Somali-American congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, is drawing much attention. Her home country is known for political, social, and economic instability, rather than its rich culture and complex history.

In this comedy, the protagonists assume that Somalia is just what the President says it is, "no government, no safety . . . just anarchy". Chapple shows that after decades of occupation and civil war, Somalia is working to rebuild.

We follow Jam and his best friend, Jim, two lovable idiots. When a phone call from Somali grifters puts dollar signs in Jam's eyes, they hatch a hare-brained scheme to get rich. Through a combination of crazy coincidences and plain dumb luck, these dim-witted dreamers find a way to outwit a group of Somali pirates and convince the locals that they are Navy SEALS—until Faarax, proud leader of the pirates, catches on and wants payback.

The Man Who Would Be King paints a beautiful picture of the Somali nation, striving to expose the unique culture and inviting readers to laugh along the way.

"There's a wonderful contrast between the world in [Iowa] and the world in Somalia. The sudden riot of color and sound after the muffled grayness of [Iowa] is vivid and helps pull us into Jam and Jim's experience . . . the impact sticks with us."—Screencraft

Addison J. Chapple writes books that make people laugh and leaves them with a message of hope and greater understanding. Following an award-winning career on Broadway, Addison began working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, managing writers and helping to develop literary properties for film and television before turning to creative endeavors. Addison has since become a prolific author with a keen sense of story that resonates in both the publishing and film worlds.

