What Do People Want at the End of Life? It's All About Those They Leave Behind, Says Dream Foundation

What do people want at the end of life? Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults which has made over 32,000 final Dreams come true, says that for most, it's about the people they love and the legacy they leave behind.

When Gary learned that he was terminally-ill, his thoughts turned to his four-year-old daughter, Bailey, and how he wouldn't be there to dance with her at her wedding. So he asked Dream Foundation for help in creating a video of the two dancing together that she could play at her wedding one day, should she decide to get married. Bailey may not remember the dance, but she will never forget the way she feels on her wedding night when she watches that special video, surrounded by those who knew and loved her father.

For Doris, it was a legacy book that she could leave her two-year-old grandson and a photoshoot to capture the two. Leaving her darling grandson with a documented legacy of their family history and memories that she would not be able to share with him as he grew to the age where he might start asking was all she dreamed about. And now, thanks to Dream Foundation, her grandson has a keepsake that he can treasure forever.

Chad told Dream Foundation that he wanted to take his family to their favorite vacation spot, Destin, Florida. While the trip was wonderfully peaceful and joyous, it was the memories that would remain with his wife and three children that meant more to him than the sand and sunshine.

Says Kisa Heyer, CEO of Dream Foundation, "Every Dream that we fulfill is unique, but they all create lasting memories and often bring comfort and closure for those that live on. That's very important to Dream recipients."

When LeeAnne learned that her time was limited, she dreamed of walking on the beach with her husband of twenty-nine years. She knew that the sound of the waves crashing and the touch of their hands would remain with her love for the rest of his life.

Continues Heyer, "Having a final Dream come true is proven to increase the wellbeing of those who are terminally-ill, and in so many cases we see that it's because Dream recipients have been able to leave those they love with memories they can cherish for as long as they live."

Dream Foundation was founded twenty-six years ago, and every Dream that it has fulfilled since then has touched numerous lives of family members, friends, medical staff, and sometimes even strangers. Each year, the Foundation hears from hundreds of people who express their gratitude for the Dream provided to them and their dying loved ones. The opportunity often allowed them to achieve peace, understanding, and even happiness during very difficult times. Each day Dream Foundation is taking dying Dreams and turning them into living memories.

About Dream Foundation

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-six years. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

