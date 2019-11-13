What Do Swenson And The Washington Nationals Have In Common?

Swenson Advisors was founded in 1998. Guided by its core values of integrity, reliability and versatility, and with offices in San Diego, Murrieta and Hong Kong, Swenson provides customized accounting, tax and consulting to private and public clients, locally, regionally and globally.

Most recently, Swenson Advisors and Cresa San Diego worked together to develop AccountLease™ as a comprehensive solution designed to address the new lease accounting standards which require companies to record all real estate leases, equipment leases, and embedded leases as assets and liabilities. The AccountLease™ team has expanded to over 50, including Swenson, Cresa, KSDT, LeaseCrunch, Md7, CFO-for-Hire and Glass Jacobson. These professionals can provide the guidance and technical expertise and offer the strategies needed to implement the new standards. AccountLease™ has been a catalyst for getting Integra firms to work together.

Swenson Advisors has been actively involved in Integra since 2000 and has worked with many of the Integra member firms throughout those two decades. According to Steve Austin, Swenson's Managing Partner, Integra has expanded Swenson's base of talent to embrace the skills and resources of the entire Integra professional team, now exceeding 5,000 worldwide. Steve served as the global Chairman of Integra from 2004 to 2006. He was Integra's AAA (Americas, Australia, Asia) Chairman from 2012 to 2013 and is currently on its global and regional Boards.

