What do the store of the future and immersive retail have in common? Digital disruption.

MONROE, La., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What does the future of retail look like? It has been said retail is not doing enough to reach and inspire customers in the ways they want to be engaged. So, what are those "ways" and what's in store? Join CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) and leading retail influencers for a Twitter chat to discuss the store of the future, immersive retail and the role technology plays in powering moments that drive differentiated customer experiences.

Twitter Chat Details:



When: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 Time: 3 p.m. ET HashTag: #RethinkRetailChat

Join us for the #RethinkRetailChat.

Participants:

Doug Stephens, The Retail Prophet

@RetailProphet

Doug is one of the world's foremost retail industry futurists. His intellectual work and thinking have influenced many of the world's best-known retailers, agencies and brands.

Doug has published two books, Reengineering Retail and The Retail Revival.

Melissa Gonzalez, Founder of The Lionesque Group

@MelsStyles

Melissa is an award-winning retail strategist and a regular contributor on ABC LA Radio with her segment #RetailWithMelissa as well as a regular guest on Cheddar TV and an active retail tech blogger.

Melissa's recent book, The Pop-Up Paradigm, explains how companies can use temporary retail to generate customer loyalty, understand new markets and test concepts.

Corinne Ruff, The Editor

@CorinneSusan

Corinne Ruff is a reporter/editor at Retail Dive, a Washington D.C.-based digital trade publication. She primarily covers retail innovation, the future of stores and public policy for an audience of business executives. She is also the host and producer of Retail Dive's podcast Conversational Commerce.

Unable to Participate in the Chat?

CenturyLink will be hosting additional Twitter chats with Doug Stephens and other retail experts in the fall of 2018.

