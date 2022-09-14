What Do You Meme? and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Announce Expansion Packs featuring Fan Favorites Seinfeld and Friends

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What Do You Meme?®, the leading manufacturer of adult party games, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products are expanding its fan favorite expansion pack product offering with two new additions to the Bigger Better Edition of the core What Do You Meme? game. Both the all-new Friends the Television Series Expansion Pack and Seinfeld Expansion Pack will be available beginning in August for a suggested retail price of $14.99.

The Bigger Better Edition is the coolest-ever version of the iconic internet-breaking game. The Bigger Better Edition features more than 100 new cards plus all your faves from the original game, What Do You Meme?. Gather your funniest friends and family and take turns matching outrageously fun Caption Cards with Photo Cards in each round. Funniest combo wins! The Bigger Better Edition gives you a bajillion new ways to get your "meme on" and the Friends and Seinfeld Expansion packs are the latest new introductions in the award-winning line.

"Like many of our products, Friends and Seinfeld are two of those few intergenerational shows that basically everyone enjoys, whether you're 16 or 66 years old. Another aspect we have in common with the properties is they are both timeless. Meaning you can play our Core game over and over and over again just like you can watch your favorite episode of Seinfeld or Friends," said Tom Emolo, Chief Strategy Officer of What Do You Meme?. "Our fans and customers grew up watching them every week. The shows had some of the most memorable one-liners of all time, it was a natural extension to bring these beloved properties into the What Do You Meme? family of brands. In a lot of ways, the shows were ahead of their time and were made for the Meme world, so when the idea and opportunity was developed, we couldn't wait to jump to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on both properties."

Both expansion packs include 50 Caption Cards and 30 Photo Cards and feature all the key characters from their respective shows.

The Friends The Television Series What Do You Meme Expansion Pack and the Seinfeld What Do You Meme Expansion Pack are available now at Amazon and other retailers for a suggested retail price of $14.99.

About What Do You Meme?®

Founded in 2016 in New York City, What Do You Meme?® is an entertainment consumer product company driven by the digital age and inspired by pop culture. We make products that people can relate to — things that make people feel good, get them to hang out together, and just have a good time. Beginning with our original breakout hit and #1 Best-Seller What Do You Meme?®, our collection has grown! It now includes over 150 skus featuring a wide array of adult party games as well as family-friendly games, kids' games, outdoor games, plush and more. We continue to innovate and are always on the lookout for new opportunities, and we are honored to be considered the category leader in the party game space.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

