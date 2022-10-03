What Do You Meme? Enters the Wellness Category With New 'Better Than Yesterday' Challenge Game

Better Than Yesterday encourages players to achieve personal growth through 365 daily activity cards

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What Do You Meme?®, the leading manufacturer of adult party games, has teamed up with mindfulness expert and host of top 25 Apple Podcast "New Mindset, Who Dis?" Case Kenny to create a fun and inspiring self-improvement challenge, Better Than Yesterday , which marks the company's entry into a new mindfulness and wellness category.

Better Than Yesterday pushes users out of their comfort zone through 365 fun and engaging cards with prompts designed to help them grow by trying new things, tackling a new mindset or taking a new approach to personal well-being. Each day, a card is taken from the deck with a task to complete by the end of the day. The prompts encourage personal development through fun activities intended to leave people feeling positive about their actions. Players might try a new food or spread compliments to a stranger. At the end of the year, users can look back and reflect on the actions they've completed over 365 days.

"We're thrilled to build upon our product offerings and expand into the wellness and mindfulness space with the launch of Better Than Yesterday," said Elliot Tebele, Partner of What Do You Meme? "Becoming a leading brand in the entertainment and pop culture space has been a fun and rewarding, yet challenging, process. Now, we're ready to take those learnings and apply them to a slightly new category. We look forward to continuing to offer games that go beyond just having fun by creating a product that can also help users to live bolder and achieve real personal growth."

The game was created in collaboration with entrepreneur and mindfulness expert Case Kenny , an innovative leader leading the "New Mindset" movement. He is the host of top 25 podcast, New Mindset Who Dis? and has authored several best-selling mindfulness journals, including his latest release "But First, Inner Peace." Kenny has taken the success of his podcast and writing to push himself to live a more fulfilling life with mindfulness at the forefront. His constant drive for betterment and authority in the field made him the perfect partner to co-create and launch Better Than Yesterday.

"I'm excited about this product because I believe it empowers users to benefit from mindfulness practices in the form of a fun and approachable activity. Better Than Yesterday offers a unique way for users to take on personal growth, unlike anything else on the market and I'm confident it will be a powerful way to inspire positivity," said Kenny.

Better than Yesterday can be a personal endeavor or a healthy activity that friends can hold each other accountable for to help one another grow. It is now available for purchase at major retail destinations, including Amazon , Target and Walmart, for a suggested retail price of $24.99. For more information please visit www.whatdoyoumeme.com.

ABOUT WHAT DO YOU MEME?

Founded in 2016 in New York City, What Do You Meme?® is an entertainment consumer product company driven by the digital age and inspired by pop culture. We make products that people can relate to — things that make people feel good, get them to hang out together, and just have a good time. Beginning with our original breakout hit and #1 Best-Seller What Do You Meme?®, our collection has grown! It now includes over 150 skus featuring a wide array of adult party games as well as family-friendly games, kids' games, outdoor games, plush and more. We continue to innovate and are always on the lookout for new opportunities, and we are honored to be considered the category leader in the party game space.

ABOUT CASE KENNY

Case Kenny is an entrepreneur, mindfulness expert, host and founder of the top 25 Apple podcast New Mindset, Who Dis . Beloved by some of today's biggest celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Sophia Bush, and Lucy Hale and featured on Good Morning America, you might recognize him from his viral coffee cup and post-it quotes on Instagram, which have been shared by millions and featured by Complex, Women's Health, Cosmopolitan and many more.

Created in 2018, Kenny's podcast New Mindset, Who Dis features his short, no-B.S.take on all things mindfulness in a relatable way, empowering people to be happier and live more fulfilling lives by changing their mindsets in all areas of life spanning from self worth + empowerment to dating + relationships, career advice and more. The podcast has received over 5,000 5-star reviews and accolades such as Spotify Editor's Choice, iHeart Radio Top 10 Health, Deezer and Stitcher Radio Editor's Choice and others, and has held a position as a top 25 podcast on both the Apple Podcasts and Spotify charts for the past 3 years.

As part of the podcast, Kenny also produces special "music x mindfulness" episodes, where he collaborates with top artists + DJs including Martin Garrix, Gryffin, Cheat Codes, Frank Walker + Sam Feldt to bring mindfulness to life in an energizing and unique way for listeners.

Kenny is also the creator of the best-selling mindfulness journals The New Mindset Journal , Unbothered and Single Is Your Superpower, and digital journals including Closure and Clarity. He is also the creator of the popular dance music x mindfulness show, Zen Disco .

Listen to New Mindset, Who Dis on all streaming platforms or visit newmindsetwhodis.com for more. For the latest news and information, follow Case Kenny on Instagram @case.kenny .

