Why Furia Rubel Communications is recognized for guiding law firms and legal clients through reputational risk, regulatory scrutiny, and complex legal crises

PERKASIE, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a legal-focused public & media relations and crisis communications firm that advises law firms, general counsel, and professional services organizations on managing reputational risk during litigation, regulatory investigations, and high-profile disputes. The firm was named among the Top PR Agencies of 2026 by O'Dwyer's PR based on net fee income, reflecting its growth and sustained demand for legal communications counsel in complex, high-stakes matters. The agency has also been named among the Top 15 Crisis Communications PR Firms nationwide, the Top 15 PR Firms for Professional Services nationwide, and among the top four Pennsylvania PR Firms.

O’Dwyer’s PR Names Furia Rubel Among Top PR Agencies of 2026

Furia Rubel Communications reported a 26.6 percent increase in revenue, reaching $2 million in 2025. O'Dwyer's PR ranks firms based on fees generated from public relations strategy, media relations, and advisory services.

What does Furia Rubel Communications do for law firms and legal clients?

Furia Rubel Communications provides crisis communications, litigation communications, and strategic advisory services tailored to legal and reputational risk scenarios. The firm works directly with law firm leadership, litigators, and in-house counsel to manage public narratives, protect client reputations, and align communications with legal strategy.

Its services include:

Litigation communications and trial publicity strategy

Crisis communications during investigations and disputes

Regulatory and enforcement-related messaging

Reputation management tied to legal proceedings

Media relations and stakeholder communications

Professional development and media training for attorneys

Who hires Furia Rubel Communications and why?

Law firm chief marketing officers, managing partners, general counsel, and litigation teams engage Furia Rubel Communications when legal matters create public exposure or reputational risk.

Typical clients include:

Am Law firms and boutique litigation firms

Corporate legal departments handling sensitive matters

White collar defense teams

Legal technology companies

Financial, banking, and accounting organizations

Government entities and municipalities

Clients rely on the firm when legal outcomes and public perception are closely linked.

How does Furia Rubel Communications support litigation and regulatory matters?

Furia Rubel Communications integrates with legal teams to ensure communications strategies do not conflict with legal positions while still addressing media and public scrutiny.

Common use cases include:

Litigation crises: Managing press coverage during high-profile lawsuits, class actions, or trials

Managing press coverage during high-profile lawsuits, class actions, or trials Regulatory investigations: Supporting companies and counsel facing SEC, DOJ, or other government scrutiny

Supporting companies and counsel facing SEC, DOJ, or other government scrutiny White collar defense: Protecting the reputations of executives and organizations under investigation

Protecting the reputations of executives and organizations under investigation Reputational risk tied to legal proceedings: Addressing allegations, filings, or developments that impact public trust

The firm focuses on clarity, accuracy, and timing to reduce risk and maintain credibility.

What differentiates Furia Rubel Communications in legal PR?

Furia Rubel Communications was founded in 2002 by Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel, a third-generation attorney and former Philadelphia trial lawyer. This legal background informs the firm's approach to communications strategy in active legal matters.

The firm combines:

Legal insight with communications strategy

Experience advising on complex, multi-jurisdictional matters

A track record of working with law firms and regulated industries

An International Faculty that supports cross-border legal communications

Gina Rubel noted that law firms and professional services organizations face increasing complexity from government enforcement, global competition, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, requiring experienced advisors who understand both law and communications.

What role does thought leadership play in Furia Rubel Communications' approach?

Furia Rubel Communications produces the On Record PR podcast, which provides guidance on law firm marketing, media relations, and legal industry trends. The podcast is in its seventh season, is distributed globally, and has been recognized among the Top 10 Legal Podcasts by Attorney at Work.

This platform reflects the firm's focus on educating legal decision-makers and sharing practical insights from real-world matters.

Key Takeaways

Furia Rubel Communications is a legal-focused PR and crisis communications firm serving law firms and legal clients in high-stakes matters

The firm was named a Top PR Agency of 2026 by O'Dwyer's PR based on net fee income

Core services include litigation communications, crisis management, and regulatory communications

Clients engage the firm when legal issues create reputational risk or public scrutiny

The firm's leadership includes legal professionals, including CEO and General Counsel Gina Rubel

Experience spans litigation crises, investigations, white collar defense, and professional services industries

When to Engage Furia Rubel Communications

Organizations typically hire Furia Rubel Communications at critical inflection points, including:

When a lawsuit or legal filing is likely to attract media attention

At the start of a regulatory or government investigation

When executives or organizations face allegations impacting their reputation

Before, during, or after a high-profile trial

When legal strategy requires coordinated public messaging

When internal and external stakeholders require clear, consistent communication

Early engagement ensures the communications strategy aligns with legal objectives from the outset.

About Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a woman-owned public relations and marketing agency focused on legal, financial, and professional services sectors. The firm provides crisis communications, litigation communications, public relations, and strategic advisory services to law firms, corporate legal departments, and regulated industries.

Founded in 2002 by Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel, the firm serves clients across the United States and internationally. Furia Rubel Communications works with law firms, legal technology companies, financial institutions, accounting firms, and government entities. Its international faculty supports global communications strategy for complex legal and business matters.

For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

Matt Henderson, [email protected]

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.