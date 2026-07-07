Chambers USA Recognizes Furia Rubel for Litigation Support and Crisis Management

Law firm marketing and public relations agency recognized for litigation PR, CEO ranked for crisis and risk management

PERKASIE, Pa., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is proud to announce that it has again been named among the best agencies for high-stakes litigation communications in Chambers Litigation Support, and the agency's CEO & General Counsel, Gina Rubel, has again been ranked in the Litigation PR & Communications and Crisis Management categories.

Furia Rubel CEO & General Counsel Gina Rubel

Chambers USA, a leading legal directory and ranking guide, identifies and ranks the top law firms and legal services providers in the United States. Published annually by the U.K.-based research company Chambers and Partners, it is widely considered the legal profession's equivalent of the Michelin Guide, and relies heavily on feedback from firms' and agencies' clients about their strengths.

Regarding Furia Rubel Communications, clients told Chambers researchers that "Furia Rubel Communications stands out for its deep legal industry insight, strategic judgement, ability to respond fast and in detail, and its creative thinking."

Chambers describes Rubel as a specialist litigation and crisis communications professional who makes use of her extensive background as a litigator to manage high profile matters. They noted that she garners praise for her understanding of the legal public relations landscape.

"Gina Rubel's overall PR advice is very strong, and she has always advised me well," one referee told Chambers. "She has a legal background and very strong relationships within the industry, which is very valuable."

Rubel is ranked Band 4 for her litigation support services and Band 3 for Crisis PR & Communications in the Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide, which highlights leading crisis response and risk advisory professionals.

A lawyer, leader and entrepreneur, Rubel is called on by law firms and their clients for high-stakes communications including high-profile litigation media relations. A globally recognized expert, she guides organizations through high-stakes situations with a keen approach grounded in integrity and ethics. Her commitment to excellence has earned her invitations to prestigious fellowships, including the Society of International Business Fellows, the College of Law Practice Management, and the American Bar Foundation College of Fellows. Her fourth book, Everyday PR: Harnessing Public Relations to Build Relationships, Brands & Businesses, was published in 2023. A Drexel University and Widener University School of Law graduate, Rubel and her family live in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Considered the industry leader in research-based directories for the legal profession, Chambers and Partners conducts in-depth, objective interviews with legal professionals worldwide. The publication's esteemed rankings are based on interviews with both practitioners and purchasers of litigation support and crisis and risk management services. Rankings are determined by evaluating qualities clients most value in these service providers, including litigation PR, business intelligence and investigations, funding, asset tracing and recovery, ESG risk management, crisis management, and crisis PR, among others.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected] 215-340-0480

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.