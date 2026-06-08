Furia Rubel Vice President of Strategic Development Receives PRNEWS Top Women in PR & Communications Award

Public relations professional Jennifer Simpson Carr recognized among industry leaders

PERKASIE, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., a law firm marketing and public relations agency specializing in crisis communications, litigation communications and trial publicity support, is proud to announce that Vice President of Strategic Development Jennifer Simpson Carr is among the honorees for the 2026 PRNEWS Top Women in PR & Communications Awards.

Jennifer Simpson Carr

Named a "Change-Maker" by PRNEWS, Carr leads relationship management with prospective and existing clients and ensures that insights into emerging trends are directly connected to business development and reputation strategy. The honorees were recognized during a celebration on June 4, 2026, at Current in New York City.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside such accomplished women who are helping shape the future of our profession," said Carr. "Strategic communications have never been more critical to business success. As technology, culture, and economic forces continue to reshape the marketplace, organizations need trusted partners to equip them to navigate change and seize new opportunities. The entire Furia Rubel team is committed to staying ahead of emerging trends, delivering innovative strategies, and earning the trust our clients place in us every day."

Carr is a business development and digital marketing expert. She leads relationship management and tracks market and emerging trends. She supports the agency and its clients with establishing competitive advantage, winning new business, and implementing strategies that impact long-term business objectives. In addition, Carr serves as the executive producer for the firm's widely acclaimed and award-winning podcast, On Record PR.

A recognized source for legal industry trends, Carr is a frequent speaker at national events and a regular contributor to legal publications. As an active member of the Legal Marketing Association, Carr has served in several leadership positions. She received her bachelor's degree in communication studies from East Stroudsburg University, a Graduate Certificate of Marketing from The University of Texas at Dallas, earned a Mini-MBA in Digital Marketing from Rutgers Business School, and completed an Executive Education Program at Columbia Business School. She and her family reside in New Jersey.

PRNEWS provides opportunities for PR and marketing professionals to develop their skills through online content, events, awards programs, and webinars. The Top Women in PR & Communications Awards recognize leaders across marketing, media and technology whose creativity, leadership and impact are shaping the future of PR and communications.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected], 215-340-0480

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.