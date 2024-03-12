"What does democracy mean to you?" Project Launch Event

Inspire Artistic Expression, Encourage Critical Thinking and Fundraise – Social engagement with #wddmty

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation (the Center) today launched the "What does democracy mean to you?" project for adults and youth. The project has three goals: inspire artistic expression, encourage critical thinking about democracy and fundraise for the Center.

The project addresses important questions by asking youth of all ages (with parental permission) and adults to depict their meaning of democracy using visual art and the written word.

What does democracy mean to us individually and collectively?

What are threats to democracy?

What decisions do we make to protect democracy, the U.S. Constitution, and the important work of the Center and similar organizations?

"Democracy and inclusion are at the heart of our shared vision. We see threats to democracy identified, in part, by suppression of voices, votes and representation. We must take action. Our action includes this project and other events that center dialogue on democracy." –Paul S. Bracy, Founder & President

Take action to submit your entry and raise your voice. All approved submissions will be listed on the Center's Threadless store and made available for public viewing and purchase. Profits from sales of the "What does democracy mean to you?" collection will go to the Center. Submissions are due May 1, 2024 at 5 pm EDT (UTC-4) through the Center's website.

"This is a dialogue and a statement through visual and written art on the meaning of democracy. We are encouraging critical thinking and conversation by posing a question about a topic many Americans take for granted. By submitting your art, you are also helping the Center with visibility and fundraising." –Randee Wilding, Chief Operating Officer

Project Guidelines, Rules and Agreement are available on our website. We encourage you to share the "What does democracy mean to you?" project #wddmty.

Adult participants are encouraged to continue learning through the Center's Eradicating Racism: A Path Forward learning series, Finding Your Voice Program, Reading for Understanding and Let's Talk Series: The White Power Movement: Its History, Threat and What You Can Do About It and future events.

In compliance with the Internal Revenue Code, section 501(c)(3), the Center is prohibited from participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for elective public office.(1)

About the Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation

The Dock C. Bracy Center (the Center) is committed to human reconciliation and the eradication of racism and other forms of human oppression. Our work focuses on healing the internal emotional and cognitive harms that have allowed racism to continue to thrive in our society. Although headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the Center's programming is open to all who can connect with us virtually. We support the efforts of many other groups and individuals by providing opportunities for learning and self-reflection so that strategies to eradicate racism can become more successful. The Center is exclusively funded through donations. Additional information about the Center can be found by visiting the website and by following @dcbcenter.

