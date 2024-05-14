What Ethical Data Use Looks Like in 2024

"The Data Deluge" by Arun C. Kumar is released with Forbes Books

The Data Deluge: Making Marketing Work for Brands and People by Arun C. Kumar is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

Arun Kumar's "The Data Deluge" is Released Through Forbes Books
The current state of play for data use in marketing efforts is rife with overcollection and ethical grey areas. The Data Deluge is a guide for everyone from the C-suite to entry-level positions to understand the best practices when it comes to data use in marketing and advertising. Kumar's philosophy is simple: ethical data practices benefit companies and consumers alike.

Operating from the understanding that platforms will not change self-serving policies and that legislation will not lead the way, The Data Deluge provides practical advice for professionals to find the most cost-effective solutions while shielding themselves from practices that expose companies to litigation or damage their reputation.

With color and context from the stories of his career as well as input from experts, Kumar's book  gives concrete advice on topics including:

  • A "less is more" approach to personal identifiable information (PII).
  • Creating buy-in across your organization.
  • Effective measuring marketing efforts.
  • And what it truly means to be ethical in data collection today.

"I have loved every minute of my twenty-five-year career, and despite my many frustrations, there is no other industry I'd rather be in," Kumar said. "But it is incumbent on us all to ensure that we don't allow the fact that we can overwhelm the question of whether we should."

Kumar's deep understanding of the technical aspects of data collection is presented in plain language designed to be appreciated by insiders but understood by CEOs and other stakeholders integral to making change.

About Arun C. Kumar

Arun C. Kumar has more than twenty-five years of experience driving digital development with roles worldwide, most recently in a global capacity. He has spent his career at the forefront of the advertising and marketing world. Having served in roles from the lowest levels up to the C-suite, Arun understands the broad spectrum of issues facing marketing teams today. He served as Chief Data and Marketing technology officer for Interpublic Group, where he developed proven systems for business growth. Arun lives in Manhattan.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

