What Factors are Driving the Payday Loans Market? Technavio's Market Analysis Reports Answer Key Questions

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payday Loans Market by Type (Storefront payday loans and Online payday loans) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing awareness regarding the payday loan among the youth is driving the growth of the market. Approximately, one-third of people aged 25 to 34 have a college loan, which is the largest source of debt for Generation Z. Due to the debt, individuals have to seek payday loans, which is fueling the growth of the fintech industry. In addition, the growing cost of living globally has led to significant pressure on college students to repay their debts. Thus, many young people are preferring online payday loans, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

is driving the growth of the market. Approximately, one-third of people aged 25 to 34 have a college loan, which is the largest source of debt for Generation Z. Due to the debt, individuals have to seek payday loans, which is fueling the growth of the fintech industry. In addition, the growing cost of living globally has led to significant pressure on college students to repay their debts. Thus, many young people are preferring online payday loans, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Payday loans are considered predatory, which is hampering the growth of the market. Payday loans target individuals that have low incomes and poor credit. These individuals are also targeted by several other vendors and financial institutions. However, payday lenders have a negative reputation for chasing unpaid loans aggressively. Thus, their reputation may challenge the payday loans market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The payday loans market report is segmented by type (storefront payday loans and online payday loans) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the payday loans market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The global payday loans market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global players. Vendors compete in terms of differentiated product offerings and business expansions. Some major players have a vast geographical presence and market outreach. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors need to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Some Companies Mentioned

AARC LLC

Axis Bank Ltd.

Citigroup Inc.

Creditstar Group AS

CS SALES LLC

DJS UK Ltd.

Enova International Inc.

FloatMe Corp.

GAIN Credit Inc.

GC DataTech Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

KrazyBee Services Pvt. Ltd.

Maxed Up Media Ltd.

Payday America Inc.

Payday Loans Ltd.

PDL Finance Ltd.

Speedy Cash

Upward Finance Ltd.

Western Circle Ltd.

Whizdm Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Payday Loans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AARC LLC, Axis Bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Creditstar Group AS, CS SALES LLC, DJS UK Ltd., Enova International Inc., FloatMe Corp., GAIN Credit Inc., GC DataTech Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., KrazyBee Services Pvt. Ltd., Maxed Up Media Ltd., Payday America Inc., Payday Loans Ltd., PDL Finance Ltd., Speedy Cash, Upward Finance Ltd., Western Circle Ltd., and Whizdm Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

