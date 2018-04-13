What FiltersFast.com is Doing to Help Find a Cure for Cystic Fibrosis

Why cystic fibrosis?

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited, life-threatening disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system and the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices. The fluids that this disorder produce can become thick and sticky and can end up blocking tubes, ducts, and passageways. As the #1 online filtration company, we believe that it is our responsibility to give back to the community, especially if it's a cause that aligns with our mission. Because cystic fibrosis affects the lungs, there's no question that we would participate in the Xtreme Hike for the Cure.

In a time where healthcare reform is dominating every conversation, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is doing amazing work to ensure that the over 30,000 Americans living with Cystic Fibrosis are well taken care of. This year has been an exciting year for the foundation with new treatments being approved after great success in trials. Interested in reading more about the progress that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has made? Click here.

Last year, Team FiltersFast.com raised $27,899 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and this year they hope to exceed that by raising $30,000.

Will you like to help us reach our goal? Make a donation here.

