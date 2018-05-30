What Gaming Regulators Need to Know About Active Shooter Incidents

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming regulators can learn about handling active shooter incidents and best practices to keep employees and customers safe during these events at the North American Gaming Regulator Association's Training and Education Conference in Austin, Texas.

David Vialpando, director of gaming programs for OnCourse Learning Financial Services, is one of two experts scheduled to discuss the topic at a plenary session June 7 during the conference.

David Vialpando

Joe Osterloh, executive director of the Jamul Tribal Gaming Commission, is presenting along with Vialpando, who currently is the commission chairman of the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel Tribal Gaming Commission.

Active shooter action plan

"We live in a time where active shooter events are becoming more and more common in the United States," Vialpando said. "Because of this, it is important for gaming regulators and casino management to know what an active shooter is, what to do and what not to do."

"Having an action plan in place and having a good partnership with law enforcement are critical for the best possible outcome in any active shooter incident," said Vialpando, whose extensive law enforcement background includes working as a special agent with the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Gambling Control and Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement.

Presentation agenda

The 3:30 p.m. presentation will include the mental preparation necessary for survival during an active shooter event and how to handle shooters in various situations, such as:

Casino floor and casino offices

Gaming commission offices

Businesses that offer lottery gaming

Racino and horse racing facilities

Commercial bingo establishments

Poker facilities and cardrooms

"We hope that those attending this presentation will share the material with their co-workers, family members and friends to help everyone develop their own personal critical incident response plan for surviving these traumatic, yet all-too-frequent events," Vialpando said.

