What Global Leaders Said About The Future of Work & AI in 2026: Exclusive Insights from The Nav Thethi Show

Exclusive insights from elite leaders on what will define work, leadership, and AI readiness in 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is not a fad but a disruptor that will redefine workspaces, customer experiences and corporate leadership in 2026. That's the takeaway from conversations with some of the elite industry leaders on The Nav Thethi Show.

The World of 2026: Key shifts shaping the future of work and talent, based on insights from global leaders featured on The Nav Thethi Show. Featured guests from The Nav Thethi Show showcased in a collage.

Since launching in mid-2025, The Nav Thethi Show has brought together an elite lineup CEOs, CMOs, technologists, enterprise strategists, human-performance experts, and transformation leaders. Notable guests include Jeffrey Hayzlett, former CMO of Kodak and Founder of C-Suite Network; Antonio Nieto-Rodríguez, former Chairman of PMI and HBR co-author; Geoff Rego, CEO of Hushly; Olga Mack, CEO of TermScout; Christine Heckard, CEO of Xapa; Jaslyin Qiyu, CMO & CX Head of Cigna Healthcare, and Jim Britt, world-renowned keynote speaker and author of multiple bestseller books.

"From business operations to customer experiences, 2026 will mark a turning point where AI usage becomes more & more industry agnostic. Consequently, this revolution will demand newer forms of leadership and talent," said Nav Thethi, host of The Nav Thethi Show.

The 2026 Outlook: The Key Takeaways

AI will accelerate execution but increase the need for human oversight, strategic clarity, and governance.

Customer Experience will shift from reactive feedback to predictive, with AI playing a key role in engaging the customer.

Project and portfolio governance will rise in importance as organizations scale AI initiatives and reduce project overload.

The rise of AI will lead to a culture that stresses on trust, cross-functional alignment and effective communication.

Business acumen will be the defining skill as AI-led automation will redefine the future of work.

"AI will run operations, leaders will run outcomes, and integrators will run the future," said Nav.

The Ideal 2026 Employee Persona: The Strategic Integrator

The ideal employee persona emerging out of the conversations on The Nav Thethi Show is the Strategic Integrator, who blends systems thinking, business acumen, AI fluency, customer-centricity, and cross-functional coordination.

Attributes of the Strategic Integrator include:

Ability to translate complexity into clarity

Comfort operating horizontally across functions

Strength in portfolio thinking, prioritisation, and sequencing

Human-centered communication and influence skills

Deep understanding of customer journeys and business value

Action-oriented mindset in environments defined by change and ambiguity

"Organizations increasingly need leaders who can 'connect the dots' between technology, strategy, people and outcomes," Nav summarizes the ideal candidate.

With AI adoption accelerating across marketing, operations, customer service, product development, and governance, companies must shift from hiring task-focused specialists to developing strategic integrators, who can orchestrate outcomes across the enterprise.

"Our guests repeatedly emphasized that the next decade belongs to people who think holistically. Someone who understands how AI can impact business models as well as customers," added Nav.

Call to Action:

Readers can watch the full episodes on The Nav Thethi Show, YouTube channel at YouTube.com/@TheNavThethi .

Learn more: www.navthethi.com

Learn more on Digital Maturity: https://www.navthethi.com/solutions/digital-maturity-model

Follow on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thenavthethi/

Media inquiries:

Contact: Nav Thethi, [email protected], (415) 915-6688

Media Contact: The Nav Thethi, 1900 S Norfolk St, Suite 350, San Mateo, CA, 94403+1 (415) 915-6688, Email: [email protected], www.navthethi.com

About Nav Thethi

Nav Thethi is a recognized digital strategist and executive advisor with 25 years of experience leading transformation across Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth B2B companies. Known for his work in digital marketing, customer experience, and executive-level digital maturity, Nav brings a unique blend of strategic insight and operational clarity to every conversation. He has been named a Top Digital Transformation Contributor and a Top CX Influencer. He is widely respected as a mentor and council advisor to leading companies and executive education institutes. Nav is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, listed in Marquis Who's Who, and part of Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square onboarding leadership team.

Through The Nav Thethi Show, he amplifies the voices of leaders who drive real impact through resilience, transformation, and purpose-driven leadership.

In this AI-driven era, Nav is also redefining digital maturity models to align with sustainable, efficient, and economically sound pillars that help organizations evolve with clarity and confidence.

About The Nav Thethi Show

The Nav Thethi Show is a podcast focused on leadership and digital transformation. The show explores how technology, customer expectations, operational complexity, and human behavior are reshaping modern organisations. Each episode features conversations with CEOs, CMOs, strategists, operators, authors and subject matter experts across AI, customer experience, supply chain, digital strategy, program management, and organizational culture.

SOURCE The Nav Thethi