NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA), the global leader in authentic, pre-loved luxury, is debuting an exclusive residency at the legendary Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, in Aspen during Art Week, from July 25th to August 2nd. In a seamless fusion of fashion and fine art, the curated pop-up brings a world-class collection of "wearable art" to the heart of Aspen.

What Goes Around Comes Around Brings Iconic Luxury Vintage to Aspen Art Week in Partnership with Hotel Jerome

As WGACA expands its footprint beyond New York and Los Angeles, the brand is shifting strategically, bringing one-of-a-kind pieces from their archives to meet the most discerning clientele where they are. The showcase features a highly curated selection of rare and historically significant pieces, including limited-edition pre-loved Hermès bags and exceptional Louis Vuitton artist collaborations—highlighted by the iconic Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse trunks once gifted to André Leon Talley.

"Our clients are global, and many are now spending their summers in Aspen and staying at the Hotel Jerome," says Seth Weisser, co-founder of What Goes Around Comes Around. "We're not just bringing our collection; we're bringing our signature client experience to a community that fundamentally values collecting artistry and luxury, which includes fashion. The Hotel Jerome offers the same excellence and service that we do at What Goes Around Comes Around, which made it an easy and obvious choice for our pop-up location."

What Goes Around Comes Around is transforming the shopping experience into an immersive gallery experience. This partnership invites collectors to discover pieces that are as rare as the art showcased at the Aspen Art Fair, Intersect Air Fair, and ArtCrush.

"What Goes Around Comes Around treats fashion as art, and they've built their name on pieces with real history and provenance behind them, the kind that hold their value the way a great work does. True collectors know the difference between something singular and something that's merely expensive, whether it's a one-of-a-kind piece or an archival runway look. Bringing WGACA's archive to the social hub of Aspen makes perfect sense, where an archival piece meets a place with its own rich history," says Mandi Meng, Area Director of Marketing and Communications at Auberge Collection.

What Goes Around Comes Around will be on-site at the Aspen Times Building in Hotel Jerome (330 East Main Street, Aspen, Colorado 81611) from July 25th through August 2nd, open from 11 am - 7 pm daily.

About What Goes Around Comes Around: What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) is a New York institution and the ultimate destination for authentic luxury vintage. Since 1993, we've redefined vintage shopping by offering a curated, high-fashion experience unlike any other. Our expertly sourced collection features rare, pre-loved pieces from iconic houses including Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Saint Laurent—each item carefully authenticated and hand-selected by our global team of buyers. At WGACA, curation is an art form. Our team travels the world to find the most coveted vintage bags, accessories, jewelry, and apparel, ensuring every piece meets our exceptional standards of quality, condition, and style. We believe in preserving the legacy of luxury fashion through timeless, sustainable pieces that tell a story.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 137-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, lauded as an Aspen institution; Michelin Guide-recommended Prospect; the après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; the sultry underground speakeasy, Bad Harriet; the award-winning Yarrow spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; a ski concierge; and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Aspen Mountain.

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SOURCE What Goes Around Comes Around