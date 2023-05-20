What Happens After a Head-On Collision in NY?

Attorney John Tucker provides expert analysis on head-on collisions and what to do when involved.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a head-on collision, victims and their loved ones often find themselves in shock and confusion. The aftermath of such a devastating event can leave families feeling distressed and uncertain about what steps to take next. They may feel overwhelmed by the legal and medical processes that follow. But amid all this, getting the right legal representation can provide emotional support during this difficult time.

What Is a Head-On Collision?

When one front-facing vehicle collides directly with another front-facing vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, it results in a head-on collision. Such accidents typically occur on two-lane roads that lack a physical barrier separating the two lanes of traffic. In most cases, head-on collisions occur due to one driver drifting into the wrong side of the road and colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

Common Injuries Caused by Head-On Collisions

Director of Claims Management at Kaplan Lawyers PC, John Tucker, states that head-on collisions are the most brutal of all road accidents. Mr. Tucker says, "The injuries sustained can be very severe, depending on the speed at which the vehicles were traveling at the time of impact and the size difference between the vehicles involved." Common injuries resulting from head-on collisions include:

Whiplash

Traumatic brain injuries and concussions

Spinal cord damage, possibly total paralysis

Broken bones

Chest and abdominal injury

Organ damage, including to the heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, and spleen

Fractured facial bones

Herniated or ruptured discs

Injured arms and legs.

What To Do if You're Involved in a Head-on Collision in NY

In case of a head-on collision in NY, safety and compliance with state law should be the top priority. First, check for injuries and call 911 for immediate medical attention. Remember that leaving the accident scene is illegal in New York, so wait for law enforcement to arrive. While waiting, exchange information (names, phone numbers, addresses and insurance details) with the other driver to file an insurance claim. Report the incident to the Department of Motor Vehicles within 10 days of the crash to avoid the suspension of your driver's license.

Attorney John Tucker states, "New York's no-fault insurance law doesn't prevent head-on collision victims from pursuing a personal injury claim if they've been seriously injured. If possible, after the accident you should take photos of the damaged vehicles and injuries sustained, to be used as evidence." Finally, seek the help of an experienced head-on collision lawyer to assist you in navigating the legal process and obtaining justice.

About Kaplan Lawyers PC

Kaplan Lawyers PC consists of competent accident and injury lawyers who have what it takes to help clients get their life back after a life-altering accident like a head-on collision. The director of claims management, John Tucker, has 30+ years of experience obtaining justice and closure for thousands of accident victims.

