What Happens After the Divorce is Over? New Jersey Divorce Attorney Discusses Co-Parenting After a Divorce

Co-parenting is a concept in which parents focus on working together amicably to raise their children, rather than acting independently even in the face of a divorce or deteriorating relationship between them. Attorney Carrie S. Schultz provides guidance to New Jersey clients about co-parenting and how to establish effective co-parenting plans after assessing whether it would even be feasible.



"For co-parenting to work, both parents need to be fully committed to cooperating with each other and setting aside differences for their children's sake," said Schultz. "While this type of arrangement is not for everyone because some relationships are simply too contentious, it inevitably makes it easier for children to transition from having married parents to having divorced parents.



"Co-parenting involves significant interaction, communication, and concurrence between parents, and requires that parents treat each other with civility and respect, at minimum. Their priority should be what is best for the children. You don't have to be best friends or even friends, but you should be able to co-exist peacefully".



A comprehensive co-parenting plan that describes how children will be raised and the responsibilities of both parents is necessary to reduce conflict and help effectuate a successful arrangement. The plan should address where children will go for medical care, what their religious upbringing will be, how parents will approach discipline, who picks up and drops off children for school and other activities, and many other issues. The more detailed the plan, the better to avoid misunderstandings and potential future conflict.



"This collaborative co-parenting approach is just one option for parenting following divorce," Schultz said. "Every situation is different. For some relationships, parallel parenting (essentially the opposite of co-parenting because it minimizes the need for parents to interact) or a more traditional custody and visitation arrangement may be the better choice."



