What Happens if You Get a DUI for the First Time in Florida?

News provided by

Panella Law Firm

05 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Penalties for first-time DUI convictions can include license suspension, fines, probation, an ignition interlock device, DUI school, vehicle impoundment, and possible imprisonment says Panella Law Firm

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Florida, the penalties for a first-time misdemeanor DUI conviction are varied and can include:

License Suspension: Your driver's license may be suspended for 180 days to one year. In some cases, you may be eligible for a hardship license that allows you to drive to certain locations like work or school.

Fines: Fines range from $500 to $1,000, depending on the circumstances of the offense. If your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is found to be .15 or higher or if there was a minor in the vehicle, the fines can increase.

Probation: You may be placed on probation for a period of up to one year, usually with conditions such as mandatory alcohol education or treatment programs, community service, and regular check-ins with a probation officer.

Ignition Interlock Device (IID): A judge may require the installation of an IID in your vehicle to measure your breath alcohol concentration before allowing the vehicle to start. The duration varies based on the circumstances.

DUI School: A substance abuse education course, often referred to as DUI school or alcohol education program, may be required, to teach you about the dangers of driving under the influence; this may be a condition for license reinstatement.

Vehicle Impoundment: Your vehicle may be impounded for a certain period, typically 10 days for a first offense.

Possible Imprisonment: While jail time is uncommon for a first-time DUI offense, it is a possibility, especially if aggravating factors are involved. The maximum jail term for a first-time DUI in Florida is six months.

These penalties can vary based on factors such as BAC level, prior criminal history, and other circumstances surrounding your arrest.

"If you have had a DUI in the past or someone is injured or killed because of your driving, you may face felony DUI charges," says Attorney Michael Panella of Panella Law Firm.

About Panella Law Firm
Panella Law Firm, led by Attorney Michael Panella, is a tough and aggressive criminal defense firm in Orlando. They believe in justice, fair trials, and preserving clients' freedom. The firm handles criminal defense and family law cases, providing smart and skilled representation. Attorney Panella is undefeated at trial, and the team fights hard for their clients, including criminal appeals and challenging prison abuse. With a track record of high achievements and commitment to the best outcomes, Panella Law Firm is a top choice for skilled criminal defense. Contact them for a free initial consultation at 407-233-1822.

