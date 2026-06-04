What Happens When Success Stops Holding You Together? Sometimes the thing that helps us survive becomes the thing we eventually need to outgrow

Unlikely Collaborators Hosts Violinist, Author, and Street Symphony Founder Vijay Gupta for the Launch of His New Memoir Restrung

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the outside, Vijay Gupta had achieved everything he had spent his life working toward. By 25, he had performed at Carnegie Hall, trained at Juilliard and Yale, and joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Yet beneath the success, a deeper question was emerging:

When success stops defining you, transformation can begin. Post this What happens when the identity you've built around success no longer feels true? Join acclaimed violinist, author, and Street Symphony founder Vijay Gupta for a powerful Spark Salon celebrating the launch of his new memoir, Restrung. Through conversation, reflection, and a special live performance, explore themes of achievement, addiction, belonging, and the courage to rebuild a life rooted in authenticity, connection, and purpose.

If achievement becomes your identity, what happens when it no longer holds you together?

On Tuesday, June 9 at 7pm PT, Unlikely Collaborators will host violinist, speaker, and Street Symphony founder Vijay Gupta for a Spark Salon celebrating the release of his new memoir titled:

Restrung: A Story of Music and Transformation

Blending personal reflection, conversation, and a special live performance featuring Gupta alongside fellow musicians from the Los Angeles Philharmonic forming a world-class string quartet, the evening celebrates the release of Restrung, a deeply personal memoir about ambition, collapse, addiction, identity, and rebuilding a life beyond performance and perfectionism.

At the heart of the conversation is a question many people eventually face:

What happens when the identity you've built your life around no longer feels true?

Whether it's achievement, talent, success, status, or the roles we play for others, many of us organize our lives around a version of ourselves that feels stable and certain. But when that identity begins to crack, it can become the beginning of something deeper.

Drawing from the themes of his memoir, Gupta reflects on addiction, belonging, achievement, identity, and the transformative power of learning to listen differently, to ourselves and to one another.

The evening invites audiences to reflect on the identities they have built around achievement, success, talent, failure, or belonging, and what becomes possible when those identities are questioned. What remains when the stories we've relied on no longer define us? And what new possibilities emerge when we begin rebuilding from a deeper place of authenticity, connection, and purpose?

The salon will take place in person at Unlikely Collaborators' Santa Monica headquarters and will also be livestreamed online. All in-person attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Restrung: A Memoir of Music and Transformation, releasing June 9.

Event Schedule

6:00 p.m. — Doors open and reception

7:00 p.m. — Program begins promptly (late entry not permitted)

8:00 p.m. — Reception and book signing

Cost: Free (registration required)

Register to Attend in person

Register to join live online

About Vijay Gupta

Described by The New Yorker as "a visionary violinist and a radical thinker in the classical music world," Vijay Gupta is a violinist, speaker, founder of Street Symphony, and author of the memoir Restrung: A Memoir of Music and Transformation.

A member of the first violin section of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 12 years, Gupta has performed internationally as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician, with recordings spanning Bach to contemporary composers. Over time, however, his relationship to music evolved beyond performance and achievement toward something more deeply human: connection, presence, and healing.

In 2011, Gupta founded Street Symphony, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit that brings music and community-building programs into shelters, clinics, county jails, prisons, and reentry spaces across Los Angeles. In many ways, Gupta's journey is also a story about perception: the difference between who we think we are, who others believe us to be, and who we discover ourselves to be when old identities begin to fall away Through this work, he has explored how music can create moments of dignity, belonging, and transformation for people navigating homelessness, addiction, incarceration, and profound loss.

A dynamic communicator and advocate for the role of art in human flourishing, Gupta has delivered three widely viewed TED Talks and spoken at organizations including Aspen Institute, the American Medical Association, the Mayo Clinic, and the U.S. Psychiatric and Mental Health Congress. In 2024, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

About Spark Salons

Spark Salons are a signature program of Unlikely Collaborators, the nonprofit founded by Elizabeth R. Koch. These gatherings bring together grantees, researchers, artists, and collaborators for conversations that challenge perspectives and deepen connections. Past Spark Salon speakers have included illusionist Harris III, psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman, PhD, nutrition therapist Kim Shapira, MS, RD, mythologist John Bucher, Harvard Business School professor and author Michael Norton, PhD, visionary violinist Vijay Gupta, chef and entrepreneur Ellen Bennett, artist Candy Chang, digital workplace expert and author Alexandra Samuel, PhD, grief experts Brennan Wood and Dr. Donna L. Schuurman, neuroscientist and best-selling author Lisa Feldman Barrett, PhD, neuroscientist and NYU Dean Wendy Suzuki, PhD, futures designer Nick Foster, RDI, sleep psychologist Jade Wu, PhD, broadcaster and author Krista Tippett, journalist and author Eliot Stein, medical anthropologist and author Theresa MacPhail, PhD, poet, activist, and author Ian Manuel, psychologist and bestselling author Sonja Lyubomirsky, PhD, pediatrician and bestselling author Cara Natterson, MD, and contemplative scholar and author Dr. Andrew Holecek.

Watch the Spark Salons Trailer

About Unlikely Collaborators

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit focused on helping people better understand themselves and each other. Founded and led by CEO Elizabeth R. Koch, the organization is built around the Perception Box™ framework, the idea that our beliefs, experiences, emotions, and conditioning shape how we interpret ourselves and the world around us. By becoming aware of that lens, we create more space for reflection, flexibility, and meaningful change.

SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators