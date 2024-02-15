What Happens When You're Arrested In Florida?

Understanding the legal proceedings and having a knowledgeable attorney by your side are crucial factors in navigating the aftermath of an arrest in Florida says Taracks & Associates

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Being arrested is a stressful experience. If you find yourself facing this situation in Florida, it's important to understand what to expect and how to navigate the legal process effectively.

Once you are taken into custody by law enforcement officers, they will inform you of the charges against you and read your Miranda rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to have an attorney. Remember, exercising these rights can protect your interests during the subsequent legal proceedings.

After the arrest, you'll likely be taken to a local law enforcement agency for booking. This process involves recording your personal information, taking fingerprints and photographs, and conducting a background check. Following booking, you may be held in a detention facility until your first appearance before a judge. At this initial appearance, the judge will inform you of the charges, determine if there is probable cause for your arrest, and address issues related to bail.

Bail, the monetary amount set by the court to secure your release, is a significant aspect of the legal process. Depending on the severity of the charges and your perceived flight risk, the judge will decide whether to grant bail and the amount required. If bail is set and you or your family can afford it, you can be released from custody with the understanding that you must appear at 
all scheduled court hearings.

The legal journey doesn't end there. You'll need to retain legal representation promptly, as an experienced attorney can guide you through the complexities of the criminal justice system. Your lawyer will review the evidence against you, advise you on potential defenses, and work to build a strong case on your behalf. Throughout the process, you should communicate with your attorney and follow their guidance to ensure the best possible outcome for your case.

"While an arrest can be overwhelming, seeking professional legal representation will empower you to make informed decisions and safeguard your rights," says attorney Barry Taracks.

Barry Taracks, founder of Taracks & Associates, is a former state prosecutor turned defense attorney. With a Stetson College of Law degree and extensive experience that includes a deep understanding of prosecution strategies, he works tirelessly to keep his clients out of jail. He has handled more than 10,000 cases and has acted as lead attorney in more than 185 jury trials.

