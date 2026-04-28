What Homeowners Learn Too Late: Foundation Damage Often Isn't Covered

For homeowners dealing with cracking, sloping floors, drainage changes, or retaining wall movement, Alpha Structural says the bigger risk may be learning too late that the cause of the damage may not be covered under standard insurance policies.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most serious structural problems California homeowners face may also fall outside standard homeowners' insurance coverage. Damage tied to landslides, erosion, flooding, mudflow, soil subsidence, and earthquake-related movement is often not covered under typical policies. Even homeowners who carry specific insurance may still face significant out-of-pocket costs because deductibles commonly range from 10% to 25% of the home's insured value.

“A lot of the more serious issues we see, such as erosion, landslide conditions, mudflow, flooding, and soil movement, typically fall outside of a standard homeowner's policy.” - Kyle Tourjé, Executive Vice President of Alpha Structural.

Alpha Structural, a California-based structural engineering and construction firm specializing in foundation repair, hillside stabilization, retaining walls, drainage-related structural issues, and seismic retrofitting, says the misunderstanding usually starts with one assumption: if the home is damaged, insurance will step in. In practice, coverage often depends on what caused the damage.

"Most foundation and structural damages are not covered under standard homeowners' insurance unless it is caused by a specific direct event, such as a tree falling onto the property, impacting the foundation," said Kyle Tourjé, Executive Vice President of Alpha Structural. "A lot of the more serious issues we see, such as erosion, landslide conditions, mudflow, flooding, and soil movement, typically fall outside of a standard homeowner's policy."

That distinction matters in California, where structural issues are often tied to site conditions rather than a single event. According to Alpha Structural, properties in hillside areas, coastal settings, and some commercial environments tend to face more complex structural exposure, including erosion, flooding, mudslides, scouring, and retaining wall failure. These conditions may require separate insurance policies, such as flood or earthquake coverage.

Warning Signs That May Point to a Larger Structural Problem

Alpha Structural lists some of the most common warning signs homeowners report before discovering a more serious condition:

Severely sloping floors

Persistent cracking in walls and ceilings

Sticking doors and windows

Visible foundation cracks

Windows breaking due to movement

Retaining walls that begin to bend, shift, or rotate

Drainage changes that appear alongside cracking or movement

Fissures in the soil on or near your slope or hillside

Water flowing on the surface of your slope during or after light, moderate or heavy rains

Tourjé said these conditions often begin gradually, which is one reason they are delayed or underestimated. "We have many documented cases where a condition was identified early, but the repair was delayed. When we hear back years later, the issue has often gotten substantially worse. In some cases, a manageable condition has progressed into major structural failure or even partial collapse."

For Alpha Structural, this is primarily a building owner-awareness issue. The company is not advising property owners on legal interpretation of coverage, but rather on the structural side: which warning signs to take seriously, which conditions tend to worsen over time, and why early inspection and documentation can be critical before repairs becomes urgent.

What Standard Homeowners Insurance Often Does Not Cover

Alpha Structural explains standard homeowners' insurance generally does not cover many of the conditions that contribute to major structural repair needs, including:

Earthquake-related structural damage

Landslide damage

Erosion and soil subsidence

Mudflow and mudslides

Flooding and many broader storm-related water events

Storm surge or wave-action damage on coastal properties

These situations often require separate insurance policies, depending on the property and the exposure involved. "Many homeowners carry standard policies, but not flood or earthquake insurance," Tourjé said. "That can leave a major gap in protection, especially in hillside areas, coastal settings, or places that may not flood often but still have real exposure during heavy rain or major events."

The practical takeaway, according to Alpha Structural, is not panic, but preparation. A small issue that appears manageable at first may still point to a condition that becomes more serious over time. Knowing what to document, when to seek an evaluation, and where standard coverage may stop can help homeowners make more informed decisions before a structural issue becomes both larger and uninsured.

About Alpha Structural, Inc.

When he saw geological challenges trigger catastrophic building collapses, Dave Tourje, founder of Alpha Structural, Inc., immersed himself in construction repairs and mitigation facing the iconic hillside homes and buildings throughout Los Angeles in the 1980s. He recognized a lack of skilled tradesmen and the need for repairs or upgrades to be engineered and constructed successfully. Today, Alpha Structural is Southern California's premier structural repair and engineering firm. With more than 30 years of experience in foundation repair, hillside stabilization, and seismic retrofitting with challenges of earthquakes, wildfires and landslides, Alpha Structural distinguishes itself by being dual-licensed and authorized by the State of California to both engineer and build in-house—an integration that eliminates miscommunication and cost overruns seen when engineering and construction are handled separately. Alpha Structural is trusted by homeowners, municipalities, and commercial partners alike. For more information visit Alpha Structural.

References:

Beaver, H. D. (2024, November 26). Earthquake insurance: Do you need it? What does it cover? Kiplinger. kiplinger.com/personal-finance/earthquake-insurance-do-you-need-it-what-does-it-cover



U.S. News & World Report. (n.d.). Does homeowners insurance cover house foundation repair? usnews.com/insurance/homeowners-insurance/does-homeowners-insurance-cover-house-foundation-repair

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SOURCE Alpha Structural