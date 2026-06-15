The latest stationery project Life shifts the pen's center of gravity toward the front 1/3 — helping the tip from Orangered settle naturally onto the page so your hand can guide, not press.

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most pens are designed around how they look, what they're made of, or what refill they use. But very few rethink the part writers feel from the first stroke: balance.

That's where ORBIT comes in.

ORBIT, first-third balanced pen designed to make writing feel more natural, stable, and effortless. Speed Speed ORBIT is a first-third balanced pen designed to let your hand guide, not press - helping the tip settle naturally onto the page for a smoother, more grounded writing feel. ORBIT shifts its center of gravity toward the front 1/3, creating natural tip drop and a writing experience that feels more stable, controlled, and effortless.

Now live on Kickstarter, ORBIT is a first-third balanced pen designed to make writing feel more natural, stable, and effortless. Instead of balancing the pen near the center like many everyday writing tools, ORBIT shifts its center of gravity toward the front 1/3. This helps the tip naturally drop toward the page, reducing the need to press down and allowing the hand to simply guide the pen forward.

In other words, ORBIT is made to feel like a pen that naturally wants to write.

"Writing should not feel forced," says the Orangered Life team. "We wanted to create a pen that changes the writing experience from the inside out. With ORBIT, the balance does part of the work, so your hand can relax and guide."

Built around balance, not just appearance

ORBIT's core idea is simple: when the weight is closer to the tip, writing feels more grounded. The front 1/3 balance helps the pen settle naturally into position, creating smoother control and a more stable feel during everyday writing.

For people who still write by hand — whether for planning, journaling, sketching, studying, or quick desk notes — that small shift in balance can make a noticeable difference. Instead of gripping harder or pressing down, ORBIT is designed to encourage a lighter, more natural writing motion.

The pen also features a self-stabilizing design, allowing it to find balance on slightly tilted surfaces. Tested up to 5°, ORBIT helps reduce uncontrolled rolling without relying on bulky shapes or awkward anti-roll features.

Smooth writing, refill freedom

Each ORBIT comes with a Schmidt P900 refill — selected for its smooth, low-resistance writing feel. But the pen is not limited to one refill. ORBIT is compatible with 100+ Parker-style refills from popular brands, giving users the freedom to choose their preferred ink type, point size, and writing experience.

The design also includes a fixed spring system, solving a small but familiar problem for pen users: loose springs that pop out and disappear during refill changes. With ORBIT, the spring stays secured with the pen tip, making refill replacement cleaner and easier.

Premium materials, everyday purpose

ORBIT is built with a sandblasted anodized aluminum body, an electroplated stainless steel front tip, and a stainless steel balance core. The result is a pen that feels solid and refined without being unnecessarily heavy.

Available now on Kickstarter

ORBIT comes from Orangered Life, the team behind multiple successful stationery and design-focused Kickstarter projects. From precision rulers to modular notebooks, the studio has built a strong community around practical tools that solve real everyday problems through thoughtful design.

ORBIT is now live on Kickstarter, with Early Bird rewards available for limited spots at up to 50% off. Backers can choose their preferred pen color after the campaign through the post-campaign survey, and worldwide shipping is available.

Writing has always been how people think, plan, create, and remember. Screens changed how we work, but they never replaced the feeling of pen on paper. ORBIT brings balance back to that experience — one stroke at a time.

Campaign Link: https://shorturl.at/bKGKJ

Media Kit: https://shorturl.at/LmLrs

Press Contact: Orangered Life Team

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7749 368266

SOURCE Orangered Life