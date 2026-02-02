The latest design too from Orangered life rethinks paper from the desk up—with a horizontal layout, modular design, and a system built to match how we actually work today.

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most notebooks were designed for vertical writing, school bags, and a word that didn't have laptops. So it's no surprise that they fee awkward in today's digital setups. They fight for space with your keyboard, never sit right next to your screen, and usually get tossed once they're fu.

BetterBook, the newest project from design studio Orangered Life, aims to change that—and early Kickstarter backers are already paying attention.

BetterBook is a modular notebook designed to fit the way we actually work today-side-by-side with our laptops and screens. With an 18:9 horizontal layout, a smart page system, and a sleek lay-flat design, it's paper rethought for the digital workspace. Swappable pages, reusable parts, and clean, minimal design make it the notebook you'll keep using, not tossing.

It's a refillable, modular notebook with a unique 18:9 horizontal layout, made to sit naturally next to your laptop or tablet. And while it still fees like paper, it's built more like software: flexible, organised, and upgradeable.

Built for the screen-based desk

BetterBook flips the idea of a "notebook" sideways—literally. The 18:9 layout matches the aspect ratio of most laptop screens, making it easier to read, write, and scan notes without awkward cropping.

"The idea came from looking at how people really work today," says the Orangered Life team. "Most of us aren't hunched over lined paper anymore. We're multitasking, switching apps, working beside a screen. BetterBook is designed to actually fit that experience."

Some standout features:

Horizontal 18:9 layout designed to sit naturally next to a screen

designed to sit naturally next to a screen Lay-fat binding for comfortable writing and fu-page scanning

for comfortable writing and fu-page scanning Removable, swappable pages to rearrange and refill as needed

to rearrange and refill as needed Three page types – Bank, Dot Grid, and Grid – for flexible organisation

– Bank, Dot Grid, and Grid – for flexible organisation Writable divider tabs to create clear project sections

to create clear project sections Durable vegan leather cover and meta rings built to last

A smarter way to take notes

BetterBook isn't just about the shape—it's about a system that grows with you. Instead of flipping endlessly through pages, users can structure their notebook with built-in dividers, mix and match page styles, and refill the core when it's fu. No need to throw the whole thing away.

It's a physical too with a digital mindset—perfect for writers, designers, planners, remote workers, and anyone who likes their ideas on paper, but their workflow on screen.

Built to stick around

Orangered Life isn't new to Kickstarter. The team has launched 17 successful stationery projects on the platform, backed by more than 15,000 supporters worldwide. From precision rulers to modular tools, each product is built around the same philosophy: thoughtful design that solves real, everyday problems.

BetterBook is meant to be used, reused, and kept. It's a shift toward more intentional, sustainable tools that fee good to use every day.

Available now on Kickstarter

BetterBook is now live on Kickstarter, with early bird backers receiving 45% off for a limited time. It's available in two colours (Midnight Desk and Amber Note) and two sizes:

Desk Size for long-form writing

for long-form writing Compact Size for mobility and portability

Accessories like a Pomodoro-style focus tracker, magnetic pen holder, and archival storage box are available as optional add-ons.

A return to thinking — just redesigned

Paper has been part of human thinking for centuries. It shaped how we earn, pan, and remember. Screens changed how we work—but paper never disappeared. It just needed to change with us. BetterBook is that change.

