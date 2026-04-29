What If Food Was at the Center of How We Live? Introducing CERES Chatt Hills - The Country's First Culinary Centric Community

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG Communities and Oxford Development Project have unveiled CERES Chatt Hills, a 94-acre residential and mixed-use community where food serves as the foundation for healthy, connected living. The project officially broke ground on April 17, 2026.

For decades, residential development has been organized around golf, wellness amenities, or design. CERES introduces a new organizing principle: food – positioning it not simply as an amenity, but as a daily ritual, social connector, and economic engine.

Rendering: Aerial view of CERES Chatt Hills

Located 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta and adjacent to Serenbe, CERES reimagines the traditional agrihood model with a more accessible, integrated approach. Rather than large-scale farming, the community weaves smaller, highly usable elements into everyday life.

"We believe people should have access to food just steps outside their front door – without living on a farm," said founder and Chattahoochee Hills resident Dominique Love. "From edible landscaping and kitchen gardens to greenhouses and orchards, these elements are fully integrated into the community and supported through the HOA."

Designed to bring "deliciousness to your doorstep," CERES incorporates a diverse mix of food and beverage experiences, including a market hall, restaurants, and an innovative chef incubator that will rotate emerging culinary concepts and help launch them into the surrounding region.

"Chattahoochee Hills is a burgeoning city, and we see an opportunity to help shape its identity through chef-driven concepts and small businesses fueled by local farmers and artisans," Love added.

The model draws inspiration from European "gourmet clusters," where food-led development has catalyzed economic growth, tourism, and a strong sense of place. At CERES, this approach is designed to support both lifestyle and long-term community vitality.

Phase I of development will include a mix of single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums, along with approximately 50,000 square feet of commercial space. Residential offerings will start in the $900,000s, with future phases introducing a boutique inn, cookery school, and private members club.

The project is led by TNG Communities in partnership with Ellen Buckley, Founder and CEO of PROSPERA Real Estate Collective, Clive Davis, and co-developer Curtis Wahle of Oxford Development Project. Architectural partners include Yellow House Architects, Amanda Orr Architects, Linda MacArthur Architect, and ai3, with a builders guild led by Vince Longo of Longo Custom Builders.

"Food is the foundation of what we're building at CERES, but it also serves as a catalyst for connection," said Buckley. "From shared meals to immersive experiences, this is a community designed to bring people together in meaningful ways."

Set within more than 60 acres of permanently conserved woods and green space, CERES is designed to balance nature, design, and daily life – creating an environment that nourishes both residents and the surrounding community.

Early interest has been strong, with 10% of homesites reserved ahead of launch. Construction is now underway, with the first phase focused on residential and retail development. Phase II is anticipated in 2028.

CERES Chatt Hills is a place where life is lived deliciously.

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SOURCE CERES Chatt Hills