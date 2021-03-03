What if Media Group, a Leading Performance Marketing Company, Debuts Industry-First AI Platform to Optimize Customer Acquisition Campaigns

FORT LEE, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What If Media Group , an industry-leading performance marketing company, today announced the launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, "ARIA" (Automated Response Intelligence Algorithm). ARIA utilizes advanced AI systems and methodologies such as lookalike modeling, content clustering, regression modeling, collaborative filtering, and a recommendation engine in order to drive unprecedented levels of response to performance marketing campaigns, yielding superior results and ROI for consumer marketers.

"We are proud to debut ARIA, today's most advanced performance marketing platform, which places What If Media Group in a unique, highly differentiated position in our industry," said Josh Gillon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of What If Media Group. "We have custom-built our platform to leverage the latest in AI and machine learning to improve the effectiveness of pay-for-performance marketing campaigns and drive the highest levels of ROI for our blue-chip customers."

ARIA instantly analyzes consumer behavior in order to send the most relevant offers to the right people at the right time – in the media in which they interact the most – markedly improving consumer trust, response, and results. Notably, ARIA employs a neural network, a machine-learning (ML) technique composed of interconnected algorithms which predict future behavior. This enables ARIA to create a "universal user profile" that generates a richer understanding of individual consumers across all channels.

"Combined with our massive repository of first-party data and consumer insights, as well as our owned and operated media channels that extend well beyond the web, ARIA furthers our mission to become the preeminent platform for marketers seeking to profitably acquire valuable new customers at a massive scale," added Seth Gottlieb, Co-Founder and President of What If Media Group.

Whether a marketer's desired outcome is to encourage consumers to sign up for email newsletters or text messages, to get individuals to submit job or loan applications, or to drive online or offline sales, ARIA can improve performance marketing campaign results for brands across virtually every consumer vertical. To learn more about What If Media Group's ARIA platform, visit the company's new website and follow What If Media Group on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

About What If Media Group

Founded in 2012, What If Media Group is an award-winning, performance-marketing company that enables the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale. By leveraging data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies across multiple proprietary marketing channels and sophisticated targeting technology, and utilizing insights based on millions of consumer ad interactions each day, What If Media Group delivers the most cost-effective and highest-performing marketing campaigns for its clients. For more information, please visit whatifmediagroup.com .

