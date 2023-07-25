What If Media Group Awarded for Innovation Technology

FORT LEE, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What If Media Group has been named "Organization of the Year" by the Business Intelligence Group for their 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

What If Media Group (WIMG) excels in delivering substantial return on investment (ROI) for its clients. With an exceptional 110% client retention rate, they stand out as a cutting-edge company that consistently achieves outstanding results. The company prioritizes long-term partnerships and focuses on building strong relationships with its clients. Dedication to providing outstanding service, transparency, and measurable results creates a high level of trust and confidence among the WIMG client base.

WIMG stands tall, ready to compete with industry giants like Google and Facebook. The company embodies innovation, agility, and adaptability. Cutting-edge technologies, such as its proprietary ARIA technology, deliver targeted and personalized advertising campaigns that rival those of the giants. WIMG thrives on challenges, using them as fuel to drive growth and success.

"It's great to be recognized for the proprietary technology we've developed and the impact it has for our clients." - Seth Gottlieb, CVO, What If Media Group.

"We are proud to reward and recognize What If Media Group for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About What If Media Group

What If Media Group (WIMG) is a cutting-edge performance marketing firm that empowers businesses to achieve remarkable growth through innovative data science technology and client-centric strategies. With its proprietary platform, ARIA, WIMG leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to optimize campaign performance and drive measurable results for clients across various industries. With a commitment to excellence and a relentless focus on client success, What If Media Group is revolutionizing the world of digital marketing. For more information click here to talk to us!

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

