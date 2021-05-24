What If the Hunt for Answers to Long-Concealed Secrets and Conspiracies Came to You in Your Dreams?

PASADENA, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Carlos Valrand's electrifying mystery adventure, The Site [Dramtes Enterprises, February 24, 2021], London schoolteacher Cicely Denfeld begins having chilling dreams about American strangers on the edge of information dire and unknown. Cicely is terrified by inexplicably related dreams of Americans Charles Ryder and his partner, Vivian, who are drawn into the investigation of a mysterious document. Distraught, Cicely seeks the help of a psychiatrist, Dr. McClellan, who diagnoses her with neurotic anxiety. With each section of the story coinciding with a step in Cicely's therapy and Dr. McClellan's attempts to help her through what seems to be an anxiety disorder, The Site connects the lives of vastly different people in a suspenseful way.

The Site cover

In dreams Cicely shares with Dr. McClellan, Charles and Vivian, aided by a researcher, advance their investigation despite impediments from powerful unknown adversaries. Dr. McClellan, disappointed with his progress in discovering the root cause of Cicely's problem, enlists two close friends in investigating the subjects of her dreams.

As the twists and turns of The Site unfold, Charles and Vivian inch closer to the answers they seek while unknowingly approaching a deadly peril, all while Cicely and Dr. McClellan follow their own inquiries to an astonishing realization. Vivid storytelling and lifelike characters that face ethical dilemmas prompt readers to reconsider what they know of reality, and whether government secrets like those unveiled in The Site should be withheld or exposed.

An author and former engineer and manager for NASA and Department of Defense projects, Valrand draws from his professional experience in crafting his exciting novel. The second edition of The Site provides additional scenes, edits, and supplementary material.

Engaging and epic, The Site combines mystery and science-fiction in the adventure of people driven by curiosity, courage, and determination to uncover a concealed installation of otherworldly origin.

"The story is suspenseful." Clarion Foreword Reviews

"The plot moves at a good pace, with well-spaced revelations and twists." Kirkus Reviews

"Valrand leaves the reader wanting for more." OnlineBookClub

CARLOS VALRAND is an author and engineer living in Texas, and a contributor to the website Internet Looks (internetlooks.com). He has a BS in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech, and an MS in Finance from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Valrand has participated as an engineer and manager in NASA and Department of Defense projects such as the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle, the Strategic Defense Initiative, the MIM-104 Patriot missile system, and the USAF C-5A and C-130 aircraft.

He has authored various aerospace system functional requirements documents and technical papers, and has developed and taught courses in HTML, simulations, aerodynamics, and spaceflight-related subjects.

The Site Second Edition was released nationwide on February 24, 2021 and can be purchased from various retailers, including Amazon, Bookshop and Barnes & Noble.

