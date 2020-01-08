What if the Problem is the Waste, Not the Energy? Air Burners, Inc. Has a Solution

PALM CITY, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our World is drowning in waste and the focus on this dilemma tends to be directed at plastic waste, minimizing, recycling and repurposing. What about the massive "forgotten" waste stream that is mostly of natural origin, wood and vegetative waste? According to agencies like the U.S. EPA and the World Bank, it accounts for about 20 percent of all waste. In 2014, U.S. EPA reported that, in the Unites States, approximately 70 million tons of "urban" biomass waste was collected, and only 45 percent was recycled. The balance went into our already at-capacity landfills. So, where is this waste to go? We need to eliminate as much of it as possible. Biomass Energy is a partial solution. However, traditional Biomass to Energy plants are not cost effective due to the significant preprocessing required. Today's biomass to energy plants are very good at extracting energy from wood waste but that means their efficiency at eliminating the waste is very poor. They are solving an energy problem not a waste problem. In today's world we need to solve the waste problem. The new Air Burners PGFireBox® does exactly that, eliminate the waste at a significantly higher rate with less cost and less impact on our environment.

Air Burners Revolutionary Biomass to Energy System

We are excited to announce Air Burners' participation at the International Biomass Conference and Expo on February 3-5, 2020 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us at BOOTH #602 and, catch our President, Brian O'Connor at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th speaking about solutions to solve the wood and vegetative waste elimination problem while also producing electric and thermal energy.

For the past 23 years, Air Burners has been the world leader in the design and manufacturing of Air Curtain Burners. Air Burners, Inc. is located in Palm City, Florida. To learn more, call 772-220-7303 or email 232003@email4pr.com. You may also visit our website at www.AirBurners.com.

