What If the World Could Vote for US President?

WHAT: A convening of public relations practitioners from six countries that are strategically important to the U.S., including Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. This panel of experts will address an array of timely topics such as climate change, cyber security, international trade, news misinformation, and more.

WHEN: Thurs., Oct. 15, 2020, 10 a.m./Eastern. Open to the public, free of charge.

WHO: The Museum of Public Relations is the presenting sponsor in partnership with Worldcom Public Relations Group and the National Millennial and Gen Z Community. Richard Lui, nationally renowned news anchor at MSNBC, will moderate the discussion with the following panelists and special guests:

Co-Hosts:

Todd Lynch , Managing Partner, Worldcom Public Relations Group

, Managing Partner, Worldcom Public Relations Group Emmanuel Nwachukwu , Ph.D., National Millennial and Gen Z Community, Nigeria

, Ph.D., National Millennial and Gen Z Community, Rachele Palanca , National Millennial and Gen Z Community, Italy

WHERE: Video webinar via Zoom. Registration required. To register, visit this LINK.

HOW: Interview opportunities available. To prearrange, contact Bill Imada, IW Group, at [email protected] or 310.691.3462.

