"What If We Had This in 2020?" Data Viz 4 Good Bridges the Fortune 100 Data Gap for the Social Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Viz 4 Good (DV4G) today announced the launch of its ImpactIQ platform, a breakthrough SaaS solution transforming how the social sector visualizes mission-critical data.

For founders Tyra Jean and Vanessa Francesca Ortega, both Ronald E. McNair Baccalaureate Scholars, the mission began with a pivotal question: "What if we had Data Viz 4 Good at Syracuse University back in 2020?"

CEO Tyra Jean—a former Public Policy & International Affairs Fellow at UC Berkeley and current D.S.W. candidate at the University of Southern California—developed the concept after bridging two vastly different worlds. "I worked as a data consultant for Fortune 100 companies and saw firsthand the massive gap in data infrastructure across the nonprofit sector," said Jean. "We're bringing enterprise-grade technology to the organizations that need it most."

This vision, combined with the duo's technical pedigree, has positioned them as emerging leaders in the next generation of AI-powered social infrastructure and frontrunners for Forbes' 30 Under 30.

The platform's technical moat is anchored by the COO Vanessa Francesca Ortega — Posse Alumni, SU Remembrance Scholar, and Newhouse's Dean Branham Scholar. She is the founder & CEO of Civic Trust Systems, the core operating system powering municipal-scale AI platforms, including HellogovAI Inc.

"ImpactIQ is built on infrastructure originally designed to power secure, large-scale government service delivery," said Ortega. "Through Civic Trust Systems, I developed the AI delivery model and user experience architecture that enables platforms like Hellogov. We are now applying that same level of security and privacy to the social sector."

By leveraging Civic Trust Systems, DV4G delivers government-grade security, privacy-first data handing, and scalable AI intelligence— without the complexity of cost of traditional enterprise systems.

As a free resource for the sector, the founders co-host a DV4G Podcast on Instagram (@DataViz4GoodHQ). The next episode explores how ImpactIQ's privacy-first architecture not only protects sensitive community data but also strengthens grant readiness and institutional trust.

DV4G is currently scaling ImpactIQ for global researchers, nonprofits, and mission-driven organizations seeking to modernize how they measure and communicate impact.

Unlock the full impact of your data at DataViz4Good.org.

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SOURCE Data Viz 4 Good